Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Envista rewards checking made big pay outs in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Envista Federal Credit Union on Jan. 25, announced that in 2022, they have paid out more than $930,000 to its Kasasa™ rewards checking account holders and members via cash back, dividends, and ATM refunds. “At Envista, our members deserve only the best and that’s why...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.

SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

QuikTrip development in Newton approved

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

OSHA cites Kingman plant after August death

KINGMAN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued a Citation and Notification of Penalty to Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as FabPro Polymers in Kingman. Multiple serious violations were cited. The OSHA report noted that on August 4, 2022, an employee was fatally...
KINGMAN, KS
Hutch Post

📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection - Vol. 2

Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Today's installment from our Throwback Thursday collection takes us to the northwest corner...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

School Yard Eggs at Yoder Charter School

YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School announced last week their newest Ag project, School Yard Eggs. The school's flock of 1 year-old hens have started laying eggs and are getting accustomed to their new coop and surroundings. K-3 students at Yoder Charter School are taking care of the chickens...
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
HUTCHINSON, KS
