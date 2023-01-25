Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Envista rewards checking made big pay outs in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Envista Federal Credit Union on Jan. 25, announced that in 2022, they have paid out more than $930,000 to its Kasasa™ rewards checking account holders and members via cash back, dividends, and ATM refunds. “At Envista, our members deserve only the best and that’s why...
KAKE TV
'Found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
QuikTrip development in Newton approved
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
OSHA cites Kingman plant after August death
KINGMAN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued a Citation and Notification of Penalty to Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as FabPro Polymers in Kingman. Multiple serious violations were cited. The OSHA report noted that on August 4, 2022, an employee was fatally...
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection - Vol. 2
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Today's installment from our Throwback Thursday collection takes us to the northwest corner...
How The Eagle calculated response times of the Wichita Police Department
The data included several pieces of information about each call, including the call time, address, priority type, the time police were dispatched and the time an officer arrived on scene.
‘I’m just so angry’: Wichitans feel state neglected to warn them of danger
This story was written in collaboration with KMUW’s newsroom. When Ruby Ligon and her husband chose their ranch-style home in 1967 in Wichita’s Northeast Millair neighborhood, they picked it because they thought it was safe. It was located on a dead-end street, perfect for kids to ride their bikes.
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
School Yard Eggs at Yoder Charter School
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School announced last week their newest Ag project, School Yard Eggs. The school's flock of 1 year-old hens have started laying eggs and are getting accustomed to their new coop and surroundings. K-3 students at Yoder Charter School are taking care of the chickens...
Kan. deputy wounded in officer-shooting released from hospital
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated the condition of the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday in Dodge City. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0