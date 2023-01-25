MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players reacted to the huge win. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO