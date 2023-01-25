Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
2024 Recruit Obinna Onwuka’s Versatility Would be Invaluable to West Virginia
If you want versatility in a player, look no further than Obinna Onwuka. The three-star West Virginia recruit of the 2024 class feels his versatility allows him to excel at multiple defensive positions. Onwuka, an Upper Marlboro, Maryland native who currently attends Charles Herbert Flowers High School, detailed his recruiting...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Holds Off No. 15 Auburn 80-77 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the 2022-23 edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, West Virginia held off No. 15 Auburn in the closing moments, winning 80-77. Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC) had a chance to tie at the buzzer with the three-pointer failing to drop. WVU G Erik Stevenson connected on...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo Gaining Confidence as Sophomores
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All it can take is one game, one play to elevate your confidence to the next level. That’s what happened to WVU’s Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo on Wednesday against Texas Tech. “It’s just one of those things where I have to stay ready...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia's 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players reacted to the huge win.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Recent Stretch, Break Before TCU
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players talked with the media on Jan. 24, 2022. They all touched on their recent string of games and a break before their next matchup with TCU on Saturday.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star CB Recruit Hudauri Hines Announces Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia’s plan to rebuild the future of the secondary means going after some top recruits and dong so as early as possible. On Friday, a three-star cornerback from Indianapolis, Indiana announced he’s received a full-ride scholarship offer from WVU. Listed at 6’2″, 185 pounds, Hudauri Hines, who attends Franklin Central High School, is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
wvsportsnow.com
Top JUCO Edge Rusher Jefferson Adam Secures Offer, Set to Visit WVU
Neal Brown and West Virginia seem to be drawing the attention of prominent Junior College defensive end Jefferson Adam. Adam, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound recruit out of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, posted a picture on his Twitter account Wednesday night showing items he received from the Mountaineers coaching staff. Adam...
voiceofmotown.com
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Back in Lunardi’s Bracketology Field
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology on Thursday morning, placing West Virginia back into the tournament field. Lunardi has WVU as “last four in.”. West Virginia is joined by Pitt, Wisconsin and USC in the last four teams to make the field. Lunardi said on Wednesday night if...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Huggins, Wilson, Okonkwo Preview No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU head coach Bob Huggins and sophomores Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview No. 15 Auburn.
Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 OL Recruit Keyonte Arrington’s Selflessness Could Make Him Future Leader of Mountaineers
He has the size. He has the moves. He has the right attitude. And now he’s starting to receive the attention from college programs. But Keyonte Arrington, a class of 2024 offensive lineman out of Lake Taylor High School in Virginia, is in search of more than just a college team. He’s in search of a new football family.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61
In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
Buckhannon-Upshur senior selected for scholarship race in Florida
He was one of only 20 drivers in the country selected and will have a chance to win up to $250,000 in scholarships.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Pleased with WVU’s Bench Performance Against Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with how his bench played against Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU’s bench scored 50 points in a 76-61 win. WVU out-scored Texas Tech’s bench by 35 points. “I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did...
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
Ellenboro, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
