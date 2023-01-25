The city has a problem with the buildings that house the municipal-owned Fort Worth Community Arts Center and Scott Theater, a complex whose beginnings trace to 1954. The city of Fort Worth’s Property Management Department, citing an assessment by architectural firm Bennett Partners, has determined that the property on 1300 Gendy St. requires repairs costing roughly $26 million, according to city staff.

