Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game on Sunday, January 29, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is set for noon against Michigan. A portion of all ticket sales will support THON and Four Diamonds. Student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in the HUB. Students can also choose to credit $3 of the ticket price to an organization of their choice outside Gate A on the day of the event.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO