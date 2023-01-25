Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
In The Spotlight: How This Pennsylvania Small Town Goes Viral Every YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersAltoona, PA
Related
Onward State
Penn State Club Taekwondo Spreading Safety Awareness Through Self-Defense Class Partnerships
As Penn State students continue to progress through another dreary State College spring semester, it can feel unsettling walking to or from class in the dark during the winter months. Statistically, young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are at higher risk of crimes such as stalking, sexual...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
Onward State
OS Reviews: Carter’s Table
Move over, Yallah. There’s a new taco joint in town. Earlier this month, we were delighted to learn that downtown farmers market staple Carter’s Table would be opening up a permanent location in State College. After demand for his tacos went through the (figurative) roof, owner Shawn Carter knew he had to expand.
Onward State
Wide Receiver Ethan Black Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
In-state wide receiver Ethan Black has committed to Penn State’s Class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on, giving the team some much-needed roster depth at the position. “I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me.”
Onward State
No 6. Penn State Men’s Hockey Drops Series Opener To No. 7 Michigan 7-3
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-8-1, 8-8-1 Big Ten) struggled mightily in the defensive zone in its 7-3 loss against No. 7 Michigan (15-9-1, 7-8-0 Big Ten) Friday night in Ann Arbor. Xander Lamppa scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Wolverines in the...
Onward State
Wrestling National Championship, Rose Bowl Trophy To Be Displayed At Penn State-Iowa Dual
It’s unclear if Iowa will bring along its Music City Bowl trophy. Both Penn State wrestling’s 2022 National Championship trophy and Penn State football’s 2023 Rose Bowl trophy will be on display at the Bryce Jordan Center for Friday night’s widely anticipated dual between the No. 1 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Iowa.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops To Host THON Game Against Michigan January 29
Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game on Sunday, January 29, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is set for noon against Michigan. A portion of all ticket sales will support THON and Four Diamonds. Student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in the HUB. Students can also choose to credit $3 of the ticket price to an organization of their choice outside Gate A on the day of the event.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Downs No. 2 Iowa 23-14 In BJC Dual
Penn State wrestling (11-0, Big Ten 4-0) took on Iowa (12-1, Big Ten 5-1) in its second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season Friday. Huge bouts from Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, and Max Dean all proved to be major in the tight dual. The Nittany Lions were down by two heading into intermission but battled back in the latter half of the dual to secure head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Downs Lindenwood 5-1
Penn State women’s hockey (19-8-2, 9-1-1 CHA) handled Lindenwood (3-23-0, 3-9-0 CHA) 5-1 at Pegula Ice Arena Friday evening. Jeff Kampersal’s group notched two first-period goals courtesy of Eleri MacKay and Olivia Wallin to capture a commanding 2-0 lead early. From there, the Nittany Lions compiled three more scores on 35 total shots en route to a start-to-finish display of dominance.
Onward State
Cael Sanderson Earns 100th Career Big Ten Win Against Iowa
After Penn State’s win against No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, Cael Sanderson now has 100 Big Ten regular season wins in his career stat column. Since getting hired in 2009, Sanderson has managed to build one of the most dominant programs in sports. With nine NCAA Championships in 11 years, Sanderson has yet another feat under his belt.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer’s Greg Dalby Joins Oregon State As Head Coach
Penn State men’s soccer is seeing some staff turnover, folks. Former associate head coach Greg Dalby is joining Oregon State as the team’s head coach, the program announced on Thursday. “I would also like to thank Penn State for an incredible five years and specifically Jeff Cook for...
Onward State
Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers In 86-82 Overtime Thriller
Penn State women’s basketball (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) lost 86-82 to Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 Big Ten) on Thursday in Piscataway. It was the Lady Lions’ fourth loss in five games as they struggle in Big Ten play. How It Happened. It took some time for either team’s offense...
Onward State
Lady Lions’ Taniyah Thompson Stepping Up Ahead Of Late-Season Push
When Penn State women’s basketball guard Taniyah Thompson came to Happy Valley before the 2022 season, she arrived with an impressive resume. She had established herself as one of the AAC’s best over the previous three years at East Carolina. Thompson averaged 18.5 points per game as a...
Comments / 0