Patton, PA

Onward State

Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations

University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

OS Reviews: Carter’s Table

Move over, Yallah. There’s a new taco joint in town. Earlier this month, we were delighted to learn that downtown farmers market staple Carter’s Table would be opening up a permanent location in State College. After demand for his tacos went through the (figurative) roof, owner Shawn Carter knew he had to expand.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Wide Receiver Ethan Black Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

In-state wide receiver Ethan Black has committed to Penn State’s Class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on, giving the team some much-needed roster depth at the position. “I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops To Host THON Game Against Michigan January 29

Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game on Sunday, January 29, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is set for noon against Michigan. A portion of all ticket sales will support THON and Four Diamonds. Student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in the HUB. Students can also choose to credit $3 of the ticket price to an organization of their choice outside Gate A on the day of the event.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Downs No. 2 Iowa 23-14 In BJC Dual

Penn State wrestling (11-0, Big Ten 4-0) took on Iowa (12-1, Big Ten 5-1) in its second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season Friday. Huge bouts from Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, and Max Dean all proved to be major in the tight dual. The Nittany Lions were down by two heading into intermission but battled back in the latter half of the dual to secure head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Hockey Downs Lindenwood 5-1

Penn State women’s hockey (19-8-2, 9-1-1 CHA) handled Lindenwood (3-23-0, 3-9-0 CHA) 5-1 at Pegula Ice Arena Friday evening. Jeff Kampersal’s group notched two first-period goals courtesy of Eleri MacKay and Olivia Wallin to capture a commanding 2-0 lead early. From there, the Nittany Lions compiled three more scores on 35 total shots en route to a start-to-finish display of dominance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Cael Sanderson Earns 100th Career Big Ten Win Against Iowa

After Penn State’s win against No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, Cael Sanderson now has 100 Big Ten regular season wins in his career stat column. Since getting hired in 2009, Sanderson has managed to build one of the most dominant programs in sports. With nine NCAA Championships in 11 years, Sanderson has yet another feat under his belt.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers In 86-82 Overtime Thriller

Penn State women’s basketball (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) lost 86-82 to Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 Big Ten) on Thursday in Piscataway. It was the Lady Lions’ fourth loss in five games as they struggle in Big Ten play. How It Happened. It took some time for either team’s offense...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

