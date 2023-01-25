Read full article on original website
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners
The Hudson Valley is a foodies dream. There are 5 star restaurants to mom and pop shops right down the road from each other. It's safe to say you're a stones throw away from good eating in any Hudson Valley town. No town across the United States is complete without...
That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley
Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley?. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous with justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000s on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?
We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Will the Hudson Valley Outlaw Plastic Utensils and Ketchup Packs?
It may only be a matter of time before Hudson Valley restaurants are forbidden to give out plastic utensils and condiments. The Hudson Valley was one of the first places in the Empire State that outlawed styrofoam containers. Could plastic forks be next?. There has been a movement by many...
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera
Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Eviction Leads to Standoff with Police in Poughkeepsie, New York
Earlier today (January 25th, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert for the area just of Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. Pleasant View Road was the scene of police activity for a few hours which resulted in law enforcement requesting the public stay clear of the area. Later...
