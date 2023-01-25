ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPXlD_0kQo3xhi00

Microsoft said it's investigating problems with its online services on Wednesday, including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system, after users around the world reported outages.

In a status update, the tech company reported "service degradation" for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

Many users took to social media to complain that the services were down, noting that the problems were affectring their work. By 8 a.m. ET, it appeared that service had been restored, however.

"No Azure issues detected at this time," Microsoft said on a status page .

"We've isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact," the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said earlier that morning.

It added that a network change that was suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back and that it was monitoring as the rollback takes effect.

A day earlier, Microsoft reported that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs

IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
The Verge

Why are so many tech companies laying people off right now?

I do love a heavily lawyered statement that was clearly written by the public relations department! In fact, these are all so similar that they might as well have come from the same PR person. It kind of seems like tech firms are laying off workers because… other tech firms are laying off workers.
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
New York Post

Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’

Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
TechCrunch

Waymo lays off staff as Alphabet announces 12,000 job cuts

It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected, and Waymo said it would be “a limited number of roles.” Based on posts from former employees, workers across the board were let go — from engineers working on perception and motion control to recruiters to fleet and vehicle technicians. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch Waymo is killing its trucking program, Waymo Via. Workers posting on Blind, a forum where verified professionals post about company layoffs, said many of the affected staffers were working on “Husky,” which they say was the code name for Waymo Via.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

595K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy