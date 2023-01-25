ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak faces pressure over probation failings in Zara Aleena murder

By David Lynch
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdXQN_0kQo395z00

The Prime Minister has faced questions about whether the Government has “blood on their hands” over failings in the Probation Service which contributed to the death of Zara Aleena .

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pressed Rishi Sunak about whether he accepted the claim from Ms Aleena’s family, which came in the wake of a report by the chief inspector of probation in to her death.

The investigation laid bare a catalogue of errors by probation officers before Jordan McSweeney carried out the fatal attack on the aspiring lawyer.

McSweeney, 29, was handed a life sentence and jailed for at least 38 years after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering the 35-year-old law graduate in Ilford, east London, in June.

Following the watchdog’s report, Ms Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz, said that the Probation Service “have blood on their hands”.

In an uncharacteristically quiet and sombre start to Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir questioned whether Mr Sunak accepted the findings of the report, before turning to the family’s verdict.

The Opposition leader in the Commons said: “Zara Aleena was walking home from a night out with her friends when she was savagely attacked, assaulted, and beaten to death. Zara was a brilliant young woman, a trainee lawyer with a bright future.”

The inspectorate report into her case says that opportunities were missed by the Probation Service that could have prevented this attack and saved her life. Does the Prime Minister accept those findings?

Sir Keir Starmer

He said McSweeney was “not fit to walk the same streets”, adding: “But that’s precisely the problem. He was free to walk the same streets.

“The inspectorate report into her case says that opportunities were missed by the Probation Service that could have prevented this attack and saved her life. Does the Prime Minister accept those findings?”

Mr Sunak said “this was a truly terrible crime” and that the failings the chief inspector found “were serious and indeed, unacceptable”.

Sir Keir continued: “The report also says that staffing vacancies and excessive workloads contributed to those fatal failures. And it makes absolutely clear this was not a one-off.

“As the report says, these are systemic issues in the Probation Service. They’re clearly ministerial responsibilities. Does the Prime Minister accept those findings as well?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Let me outline for him exactly what steps we are taking, and that’s to ensure that mandatory training to improve risk assessments is being put in place.

“It’s mandating checks with the police and children’s services before a probation officer can recommend to the court that a convicted offender be given (an) electronically monitored offence, and implementing new processes to guarantee the swift recall of offenders.

“And the action we are taking is already making a difference as, for example, we see in the reduction of the number of electronically monitored curfews being given by the courts.”

Sir Keir concluded his questions on the case by describing the failings in the Probation Service as a result of “a botched-then-reversed privatisation, after a decade of underinvestment” by the Government.

If we do want to increase the safety of women and girls out on our streets, then we need tough sentencing, and that is why this Government passed the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which he (Sir Keir) opposite and his party opposed

Rishi Sunak

He added: “I spoke to Zara’s family this morning. It is hard to convey to this House the agony that they have been through. They say that the Government has blood on their hands over these failings.

“He’s accepted the findings of the report, does he also accept what Zara’s family say?”

Mr Sunak did not respond directly to the question, but said that his “heart of course goes out to Zara’s family”, adding that the Government had made moves to address staff shortages and other issues in the Probation Service.

The Prime Minister added: “If we do want to increase the safety of women and girls out on our streets, then we need tough sentencing, and that is why this Government passed the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which he (Sir Keir) opposite and his party opposed.”

Sir Keir replied: “In light of the case of Zara, I really don’t think the Prime Minister should be boasting about the protection that he is putting in place for women.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife

The wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government said.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.Incredibly sad...
The Independent

Probation crisis: One person killed every three days by offenders under supervision

A person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales, The Independent can reveal, as the crisis in public protection deepens.The litany of errors leading up to the murder of Zara Aleena by serial offender Jordan McSweeney has shone a spotlight on dangerous gaps in the monitoring of people leaving prison.McSweeney had been released just nine days before brutally attacking and killing the aspiring lawyer as she walked home in east London, and a review by the probation watchdog warned that the horrific case was “symptomatic of much broader issues”.Figures published...
The Independent

Sunak ‘was warned of reputational risk from Zahawi’s tax affairs months ago’

Downing Street has denied reports that Rishi Sunak received informal advice in October that there could be a reputational risk to the Government from Nadhim Zahawi and his tax affairs.The Observer newspaper, citing sources, said that government officials gave the new Prime Minister informal advice as he drew up his Cabinet in October regarding the risks from an HMRC investigation settled only months earlier.Mr Sunak has faced questions about his decision to appoint Mr Zahawi as Tory chairman, with questions too asked about his political judgment in doing so.He has insisted that “no issues were raised with me” when he...
The Independent

Under-fire ministers should stand aside during ethics probes, says Tory peer

A senior Tory peer and former Commons standards chair appeared to suggest that Nadhim Zahawi should step away from his Conservative Party role while the inquiry into his tax affairs continues.Lord Young of Cookham, who served in a range of Conservative administrations from Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May, suggested that under-pressure ministers should feel able to step aside for the duration of any investigation.It will only add to calls for the Tory chairman to stand down while under investigation for settling a multimillion-pound tax dispute while chancellor.Mr Zahawi has authorised HMRC to discuss his settlement – estimated to be worth...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria

A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
The Independent

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
The Independent

Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales, dies

Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A government spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Politicians across the UK have expressed their sympathy to Mr Drakeford and his family after his wife’s death.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingWhat should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?Shocking CCTV released of father dodging traffic while toddler balances on motorbike
The Independent

Sturgeon should step in to stop transfer of transgender prisoner, say Tories

The First Minister should step in to prevent the transfer of a transgender prisoner to the female prison estate, the Conservatives have said.Tiffany Scott, who stalked a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns, reportedly requested a transfer to a women’s prison.The Daily Record newspaper reported this request has been rubber-stamped after previously being refused.Any transfer would likely not be to HMP Cornton Vale as it is expected to be replaced by a new facility called HMP Stirling later this year.Now another violent criminal is trying to change gender to access a women’s prison.@NicolaSturgeon - look at the disastrous impact...
The Independent

Vulnerable woman dead in flat for three years was ‘abandoned’, say family

The family of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for over three and a half years say she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services.Laura Winham, 38, was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.Police were asked by her mother and brother to break into the property and following analysis of her dental records, the family’s solicitors said it had become apparent she had died in November 2017.Ms Winham’s sister, Nicky, said social care and mental health teams had “turned...
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer has Nicola Sturgeon in his top pocket

Nicola Sturgeon is still the best politician in Britain. She became leader of the Scottish National Party and first minister of Scotland more than eight years ago, and she is still there. She was briefly eclipsed by Boris Johnson, who broke the Brexit deadlock and won an improbable election – an election that the SNP helped to make possible, although that is another story – but he didn’t last.Now she faces a new rival. Keir Starmer has turned out to be good at politics. Originally elected as a transitional leader – someone expected to start the long trudge back...
The Independent

Keir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the work of “never again” never stops, as he uses a speech in London to emphasise how the party has changed under his leadership."We're different to the party that Britain rejected in 2019", he told the crowd. "Never again will Labour allow hate to spread unchallenged."Other guest speakers at the London Labour conference included Lisa Nandy, who promised affordable housing at the heart of a Labour government.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Starmer warns against ‘complacency’ but says Labour has ‘changed’

Sir Keir Starmer has offered a sober message to party members, warning that action against antisemitism can never cease as he positioned Labour as the party of “sound” money.The Labour leader was welcomed with whoops, cheers and a standing ovation as he arrived for the London Labour conference on Saturday, but used a speech to warn the party against “complacency” as he pointed to the changes under his leadership.With around two years to go until the next general election, Sir Keir said: “Our message at the next election must be that we are different to the party that Britain rejected...
The Independent

Teenager who made far-right hate videos is jailed for 11 and a half years

A British teenager whose far-right extremist videos influenced the gunman in an American mass shooting has been sentenced to 11 and a half years’ detention.Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, posted videos which were shared by Payton Gendron, who has admitted a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, and linked to Anderson Lee Aldrich, the only suspect in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, Manchester Crown Court heard.Sentencing Harris on Friday, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “What they did was truly appalling but what they did was no more than you intended to encourage others to do when publishing...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Protesters rally in ’emergency response’ to NHS ‘crisis’

Thousands of campaigners and NHS workers have joined protests across England in an “emergency response” to the “crisis” gripping the health service.Campaign group Keep Our NHS Public, which wants to eradicate all private sector involvement from the NHS, organised 27 events on Saturday from Swanage and Southampton in the South to Kendal and Sunderland in the North.Protesters in Leeds, West Yorkshire, flew banners and held placards that read “Underfunding isn’t working” and “Where are our new hospitals?” as they gathered in the city centre.The group’s spokesperson said the protests showed solidarity with striking frontline staff and would build support for...
The Independent

British Army member accused of ‘bomb hoax’ and terror offence appears in court

A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army accused of committing a “bomb hoax” and a terror offence at an RAF base has appeared in court.Daniel Abed Khalife, of Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, had a brief preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.He was charged on Friday over two incidents at RAF Stafford in Beaconside in August 2021 and January of this year.On August 2 2021, he is accused of eliciting or attempted to elicit information “about an individual who was or had been a member of His Majesty’s forces which was of a kind likely to be useful...
The Independent

Andrew Bridgen: I won’t sue Matt Hancock if he says sorry

Ex-Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has suggested that he will withdraw his legal action against Matt Hancock if the former health secretary apologises.Mr Bridgen, who was stripped of the Tory whip after appearing to compare Covid-19 vaccines with the Holocaust, said this week that he was suing Mr Hancock after he hit out at the MP over the remarks.The MP tweeted on Thursday to confirm that he was planning to sue Mr Hancock over the row, saying that he “had a legal letter before action from Bad Law Team on my behalf regarding defamation on Monday”.In an interview with GB News...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy