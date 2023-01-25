ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James crashes into women in front row during Lakers’ NBA game

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6DY7_0kQo38DG00

LeBron James crashed into two women in the crowd of an NBA game as he tried to retrieve a ball on Tuesday night.

James was chasing a loose ball as it bounced towards spectators during Los Angeles Lakers ’s game with city rivals the Clippers, when he leapt into the front row in an effort to hook it back in play.

James landed on the other side of the seats and lay prostrate, before jumping up on his feet to loud applause. One of the women appeared to hold her face in discomfort and a drink went flying, but neither required medical treatment.

James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory.

James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA. James hit his record ninth 3-pointer with 6:45 to play, setting a career high from distance in his 1,404th game.

“I was able to make a few shots tonight and try to help us stay in the game,” James said. “But the Clippers, they are really good. Exceptionally good when they're shooting the 3-ball, and tonight they did that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep7OL_0kQo38DG00

Indeed, James’ brilliance wasn't nearly enough: The Lakers never caught up after falling behind by 23 points, and James spent the final minutes on the bench after the Clippers pulled away for their 10th consecutive victory over their arena co-tenants in downtown Los Angeles since former Lakers guard Tyronn Lue became the Clippers’ coach.

James also ramped up his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record with his 101st 40-point game, including the postseason. He trails Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) by just 177 points, putting him in position to potentially break the record at the end of the Lakers’ upcoming five-game road swing instead of back home in Los Angeles.

“I’ve got to this place by not even thinking about it,” James said. “Just being in the moment, trying to play the game the right way. Even tonight, as well as I shot the ball, I was still trying to distribute to my guys, to make sure they felt some type of rhythm. That's just always how I've played the game.”

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Additional reporting by AP

Comments / 24

stop hating on LeBron
3d ago

here come the lawsuits I know someone gonna put it in her head to file a lawsuit. courtside seats without no type of barrier to prevent things like this from happening

Reply(7)
5
Susan Miller
3d ago

they should take away court side that's to close to the players move those seat up some not people on the court

Reply
12
oldschool94
2d ago

wow! I hope ppl seated were not seriously harmed. I hope he was okay as well. it did look unsettling

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Viral video shows LeBron James having to be held back from heckler

LeBron James was not at all pleased with a heckler during a game this week. Video went viral on Wednesday of the Los Angeles Lakers star James having to be held back from a fan at the previous night’s game against the rival LA Clippers. As James was walking to the locker room, a fan... The post Viral video shows LeBron James having to be held back from heckler appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy