ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Man wins lottery because he swapped a shift at work

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvd7T_0kQo32uu00

A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.

Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.

The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex , bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.

He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.

“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.

“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m heading into retirement with £500,000 extra to my name.

“I can’t help thinking it’s fate, had I not swapped shifts for that hospital appointment, I wouldn’t have been buying my lucky dip ticket at that exact moment and some other lucky person might now be celebrating instead.”

He and Ms Read have five children and eight grandchildren between them.

“We’ve been together for six years, and finally got engaged in 2021,” said Mr Etherington.

“We always knew we would get married eventually but the money was always spent on something else.

“Now that ‘eventually’ wedding can happen imminently.”

He said that after he realised he had won, he told Ms Read and she “responded by telling me to go away, but in quite colourful language”.

He added: “I was convinced it must be a joke but the logical part of my brain kept telling me it was a real ticket so must be a real win.

“Using the same logic, I decided to check the National Lottery app.

“Scanning my ticket, the app told me the results were not yet available, I must have scanned it about 100 times until suddenly it pinged and £500,000 popped up in the window.”

He confirmed the win the following morning and shared the news with family and work colleagues.

“I messaged a few of my work colleagues, including my boss, a screenshot of the ticket and my winning £500,000 message from the app,” he said.

“My boss congratulated me and then immediately said ‘guess that means you’ll be handing in your notice’.

“I think he was very relieved when I confirmed he’d have to put up with me for a bit longer.

“When I walked into the workshop the following day, word had spread and everyone clapped and cheered, it was a surreal moment.”

Keen fisherman Mr Etherington said he and his fiancee have booked a break at a holiday park in Leicestershire.

“The day the win was confirmed I did have a look at marlin fishing in Hawaii to celebrate but changed my mind and we booked a four-night break at a luxury lodge, complete with hot tub on the deck, instead,” he said.

Ms Read said: “He’ll be fishing, I’ll be in the hot tub.

“We’re still trying to get our heads round it.

“It’s just numb up there at the moment.”

The couple had both replaced their cars “relatively recently”, had their home redecorated and a new kitchen fitted, and booked for the bathroom to be renovated next month, Mr Etherington said.

He said they had also already booked and paid for a holiday to Lanzarote , adding: “It’s almost like we knew we were going to win.”

Mr Etherington’s winning Thunderball numbers on Wednesday January 11 were: 1, 8, 25, 33 and 34 and the Thunderball was 5.

Comments / 7

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Lottery winner spent $50M before dying

A record-breaking lottery winner in Scotland spent the last eight years of his life spending his fortune at a rate equivalent to more than $100,000 a week. Colin Weir — who in 2011 won £161 million, worth around $240 million at the time — managed to spend about a quarter of his winnings before dying aged 71 after an illness in 2019, the Independent reported.
The Independent

EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week

One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Tracey Folly

Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
gamblingnews.com

Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart

Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
The Independent

Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon

A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Two National Lottery ticketholders scoop £6m each in Saturday draw

Two lucky ticketholders have each won £6 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.The winners bagged half of the £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot by matching all six main numbers.It means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.The winning Lotto numbers were: 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.Set of balls three and draw machine Lancelot were used.One person won £1 million after matching five of six numbers and the bonus ball.No-one bagged the £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks draw, though one ticket-holder won £500,000 from the Thunderball.Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s fantastic £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – each of these lucky winners has scooped an amazing £6 million.“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim these amazing prizes.” Read More EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a weekCouple devastated after losing out on £182m EuroMillions jackpot due to ‘payment failure’
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy