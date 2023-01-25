ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wimbledon explain reason for shortening men’s doubles matches to best-of-three sets

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mciuy_0kQo2zVN00

The men’s doubles at Wimbledon is to change from best-of-five sets to best of three, the All England Club has announced.

The change will take effect from this year’s championships, which get under way on July 3.

Wimbledon’s five-set format in the men’s doubles has been criticised in the past, and the change could encourage more players to compete in the competition as it will mean less time on court.

Wimbledon was the only grand slam to stage five-set doubles matches but will now move into line with the Australian Open , French Open and US Open.

A statement from the AELTC said: “This change was recently approved by the main board and members of the committee of management.

“The decision was made following a wide-ranging consultation and the change brings Wimbledon into line with the other grand slams which stage the gentlemen’s doubles in a best-of-three format.

“This update will provide the referee’s office with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event and we hope it will encourage even more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon as a result.”

Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 men’s singles finalist, criticised the format last year before dropping out of his doubles quest with Thanasi Kokkinakis to focus on singles.

The Australian branded it the “stupidest thing ever”.

All other formats at Wimbledon will remain the same.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Us Weekly

Roger Federer and Wife Mirka Federer’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Love on the court! Roger Federer met his wife, Mirka Federer (née Vavrinec), while they were both playing the sport they love most: tennis. The 20-time Grand Slam winner and the Slovakia native first crossed paths at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, while they were both competing for Switzerland. (Mirka's family immigrated to the […]
The Independent

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
tennisuptodate.com

Journalist hits out on ESPN hiring McEnroe for Australian Open: "Now viewers are being badly shortchanged"

Tennis fans were not thrilled to hear John McEnroe commentate the Tsitsipas - Khachanov match as they perceived his effort as lacklustre. McEnroe was hired by ESPN to commentate on the Australian Open matches and tennis fans weren't really thrilled. McEnroe did not put forward his best effort as journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He kind of called out ESPN for splashing their budget on a big name despite having good talent in-house.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theScore

Djokovic steamrolls Paul, will meet Tsitsipas in Aussie Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Of all of his considerable talents, Novak Djokovic’s ability to cast aside whatever appears to stand in his way might be the most valuable. So forget about the potential distraction of his father’s decision to stay away from Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic’s semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul at the Australian Open on Friday. Forget about the heavily taped left hamstring that was an issue for Djokovic last week. Forget about just how physical the points were against Paul. Forget about how Djokovic produced twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12, in the opening set. Forget about the lull of four games in a row that went to Paul. Forget about the brief back-and-forth with the chair umpire.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp

Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
tennismajors.com

“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne

As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander and Schett on what Big Three brought to Men's tennis, believe Djokovic ends as GOAT: "We are going to miss those rivalries tremendously"

Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett discussed what the big three brought to tennis and why Novak Djokovic will most likely end up as the tennis GOAT. Novak Djokovic will have a chance to secure his 10th Australian Open final tomorrow when he takes on Tommy Paul and there is a very good chance he'll do it. The Serbian player is widely favoured as he played superb tennis so far this year and looks like the best player in the world again.
tennisuptodate.com

"My level is great, it’s perfect. It’s 110 percent. Stefanos, see you in two days!": Djokovic sends ominous message to Tsitsipas after Paul win

Novak Djokovic was very confident after beating Tommy Paul in straight and he sent an ominous message to Stefanos Tsitsipas whom he'll face on Sunday. The final on Sunday will be great in many ways. We might not get the best final tennis-wise but it should be one filled with emotion. That was the case when Tsitsipas and Djokovic contested their only previous grand slam final. Djokovic is looking very strong and he has full belief that he'll win the match.
The Independent

Elena Rybakina reaches Australian Open final with win over Victoria Azarenka

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated Victoria Azarenka to reach her second grand slam final at the Australian Open.The 23-year-old has shown the same form that carried her to a maiden major title on the lawns of SW19 last summer, using her big serve and groundstrokes to overpower opponents including world number one Iga Swiatek.Her latest victim was two-time former champion Azarenka, who was back in the semi-finals for the first time since her second title at Melbourne Park in 2013.A brilliant performance 👏Elena Rybakina is heading to the #AO2023 women's singles final!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic and Tsitsipas: battling for title and for world No 1

September 11, 2022, the date of the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud: a doubly high-stakes match because, in a rare occurrence, the two players were also competing for the world No 1 spot. Four months later, the same scenario is happening again: the winner of the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy