ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olympic champion canoeist hauled off tanker during climate protest, trial told

By Gwyn Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6ohv_0kQo2xjv00

Olympic gold-winning canoeist Etienne Stott had to be hauled off an oil tanker by police “de-bonding” experts who unstick people glued to objects, a court has heard.

The former Team GB athlete, 43, and Amy Rugg-Easey, 32, repeatedly refused to come down from the top of the tanker during a protest which blocked traffic for nearly four hours.

Nichola Andersen, 50, Erika Curren, 65, and Shaun Davies, 32, glued themselves to other parts of the vehicle during the Extinction Rebellion demonstration in front of a petrol station in Paddington , west London , on April 16 2022.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Romario Lee-Gordon was trying to drive the empty tanker at around 8.45am when two people who are not part of the trial stopped in front of the vehicle and unfurled a banner.

Stott and Rugg-Easey then climbed on top of it and unfurled a banner while Andersen glued herself to the side of the vehicle and Curren glued herself to a rear wheel.

Police were called at around 10am but Davies snuck through a cordon and glued himself to a pipe under the tanker while Andersen and Curren moved and glued themselves to the vehicle’s rear.

A “de-bonding” team arrived and removed those three defendants but Stott and Rugg-Easey were still walking around on top of the tanker making statements about climate change.

The pair glued their hands to a bar on top of the vehicle but were eventually brought down by police with a specialist crane and a special frame, and had to be dragged away by officers.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said the Olympian and Rugg-Easy “did not want to come down”.

He added: “They affected the ability of the tanker to move. If you glue yourself to the wheel of a vehicle it cannot move and that is tampering with it.

“Mr Lee-Gordon just wanted to do his job and carry on driving to his destination.”

The court was told the petrol station lost around £8,000 in sales when it closed during the protest.

The defendants do not deny gluing themselves to the tanker but say they were not tampering with a vehicle because they were on the cab which was attached to it.

They also said they were acting lawfully under articles nine, 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights which grant the right to freedom of thought, conscience and assembly.

Stott, who won a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address alongside the other defendants.

The Olympian, from Nottingham, also thanked Mr Lee-Gordon for the way he spoke when giving evidence and added: “I have no axe to grind with you at all.”

All five defendants deny one charge of tampering with a motor vehicle and are expected to give evidence later.

The trial in front of District Judge John Zani continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Moment bucket catapulted into air on motorway after being launched by loose planks

The moment a bucket was sent flying into the air from a vehicle travelling along a motorway was caught on camera.A pickup truck was carrying two loose planks in the back, along with the bucket, when the wooden slates struck an overhead gantry.The force of the impact scattered the planks, which then acted as a catapult to launch the bucket into the air.It was all captured by the dashcam camera of the driver travelling behind the vehicle, who narrowly avoided being hit.The video was shared for awareness by Devon and Cornwall police.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
The Independent

Vulnerable woman dead in flat for three years was ‘abandoned’, say family

The family of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for over three and a half years say she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services.Laura Winham, 38, was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.Police were asked by her mother and brother to break into the property and following analysis of her dental records, the family’s solicitors said it had become apparent she had died in November 2017.Ms Winham’s sister, Nicky, said social care and mental health teams had “turned...
The Independent

British grandmother travelling to meet grandchild ‘devastated’ after being denied boarding to New Zealand

A British grandmother was “devastated” to fly halfway to New Zealand to meet her newborn grandchild — only to be told she had been denied entry to the country. Lois Crumpton, aged 80, was travelling to visit her son Tom and meet his youngest child, William, for the first time, when she was told she could not fly into New Zealand due to immigration concerns.She had already flown the first leg of her journey — from London to San Francisco — before she was told of the visa issue. The incident happened on 17 January, after the elderly passenger had...
The Independent

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
The Independent

Hundreds of fresh eggs smash after machine knocked over at poultry farm

CCTV footage captured the moment hundreds of fresh eggs were cracked at a farm when a machine toppled over. An employee can be seen using the nine-foot-tall machine to feed chickens when it fell over in Tokyo, Japan. It fell directly on top of the cases of eggs, destroying a huge chunk of the produce as it tumbled. The team can then be seen investigating the damage in the aftermath of the crash.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanJapanese highway swept by heavy snow blast during ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap
The Independent

Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square

A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
The Independent

Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria

A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
The Independent

Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’

A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
The Independent

Farmer killed brother with digger as he tried to protect him from aggressive cow

A farmer who was killed trying to protect his brother from an aggressive cow, has been ruled an accident an inquest has heard.Dewi Owen Jones, 68, from Ty’n y Celyn, Llanfwrog, near Ruthin in Denbighshire, suffered a lacerated liver and severe abdominal injuries after his brother pinned him against a wall with a JCB digger.Paramedics and a team from the regional air ambulance had attempted to save Mr Jones but he was certified dead in the back of an ambulance on April 21, 2020.A post mortem later revealed that Mr Jones suffered extensive internal bleeding in the accident, caused by...
The Independent

Remains of 11,000-year-old human uncovered

An archeologist from Cumbria has discovered the remains of some of northern Britain’s earliest humans.Found at Heaning Wood Bone Cave in Great Urswick, south Cumbria, the cave has been confirmed as a burial site by experts from an international team from the University of Central Lancashire.Local archeologist Martin Stables has been working at the site since 2016, with academic analysts brought into interpret the evidence.Mr Stables has previously discovered human and animal bone, stone tools, and prehistoric pottery at the site.He told reporters: “After six years digging it’s all ended up in a place I never expected it to get...
The Independent

‘I’ve just murdered someone - phone me now’: Woman’s call after stabbing mother’s ‘best friend’

A woman killed a friend of her mother’s while high and then left a disturbing voicemail for her ex-boyfriend in which she confessed. Rebecca Press, 31, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being found guilty of the murder of Marc Ash in July last year. After the fatal attack with a kitchen knife she burst into her mother Michelle Press’s bedroom in Caerphilly, South Wales, and told her “I have stabbed your f****** best friend”, before fleeing the scene.An audio recording captures the moment Press called her ex Ashley Allan to admit what she had done....
The Independent

Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
The Independent

He was arrested for sharing a cartoon. 11 years later, he can finally move on

A respected university professor arrested in 2012 for sharing a satirical cartoon – starting an extraordinary ordeal involving scores of court appearances that have turned his life upside down – has shared his relief at finally been cleared of all charges.Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor of chemistry at the prestigious Jadavpur University in the state capital Kolkata was arrested in April 2012 after he forwarded an email to his friends that included a cartoon containing political comment about India’s only female chief minister, the head of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee.After an 11-year fight that has taken a severe...
The Independent

Teenager who made far-right hate videos is jailed for 11 and a half years

A British teenager whose far-right extremist videos influenced the gunman in an American mass shooting has been sentenced to 11 and a half years’ detention.Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, posted videos which were shared by Payton Gendron, who has admitted a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, and linked to Anderson Lee Aldrich, the only suspect in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, Manchester Crown Court heard.Sentencing Harris on Friday, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “What they did was truly appalling but what they did was no more than you intended to encourage others to do when publishing...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Man dies after being crushed by hydraulic urinal - OLD

A man has died after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal in London’s West End.Emergency services tried to save the man, who has not been named, but he died at the scene on Friday.Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.The man was freed earlier on Friday but was pronounced dead soon after.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was...
The Independent

Probation crisis: One person killed every three days by offenders under supervision

A person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales, The Independent can reveal, as the crisis in public protection deepens.The litany of errors leading up to the murder of Zara Aleena by serial offender Jordan McSweeney has shone a spotlight on dangerous gaps in the monitoring of people leaving prison.McSweeney had been released just nine days before brutally attacking and killing the aspiring lawyer as she walked home in east London, and a review by the probation watchdog warned that the horrific case was “symptomatic of much broader issues”.Figures published...
The Independent

Moment ‘calculated predator’ pretending to be taxi driver ‘picks up’ rape victim

Officials in Plymouth have released CCTV footage showing the moment a rapist used a taxi to lure a woman into his car. This video shows Yuseab Woldeab, 27, pulling up in the vehicle pretending to be a taxi driver to “pick up” a woman in her 20s. After the victim passed out in his car, he took her back to his house to commit what police described as "horrendous offences"Senior investigating officer Chris Kinski called Woldeab a "calculated predictor."Woldeab was found guilty of two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Andrew Malkinson: Man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he denies could have conviction quashedPlymouth mass-murderer Jake Davison seen wielding gun in newly-released videoFamilies wade through waist-deep floodwater in New Zealand
The Independent

Shocking CCTV released of father dodging traffic while toddler balances on motorbike

A father in Hull has been caught on CCTV weaving through traffic on his off-road motorbike, while his toddler daughter balances on the front.James Giles was jailed earlier in January after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and exposing child under two to harm or danger.Dash cam footage even caught the moment Giles did a wheelie and skipped red lights, before being circulated on social media - which encouraged him to hand himself in.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales, dies

Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A government spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Politicians across the UK have expressed their sympathy to Mr Drakeford and his family after his wife’s death.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingWhat should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?Shocking CCTV released of father dodging traffic while toddler balances on motorbike
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy