Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones

By Meg Kinnard
The Independent
 3 days ago

Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes.

“Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation giving states the authority to implement a cell phone jamming system to protect inmates, guards, and the public at large,” the 22 prosecutors — all Republicans , led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson — wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Wilson’s office said there are plans to reach out to Democratic state prosecutors, arguing the issue isn’t a partisan one.

The letter, provided to The Associated Press, cites a handful of criminal incidents the attorneys say were orchestrated by inmates using contraband cellphones, including a Tennessee drug conspiracy and a double homicide hit ordered by an Indiana inmate.

They also cited a 2018 gang-related siege that raged for more than seven hours at a South Carolina prison, killing seven inmates. One inmate described bodies “literally stacked on top of each other, like some macabre woodpile.” Corrections officials blamed the orchestrated violence — the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years — in part on illegal cellphones.

“If inmates were blocked from using contraband cell phones, we could prevent serious levels of drug trafficking, deadly riots, and other crimes from happening,” the prosecutors wrote.

To be able to render the phones — smuggled inside hollowed-out footballs, whisked in by corrupt employees and sometimes even dropped by drone — worthless, prosecutors are calling for a change in a nearly century-old federal communications law that currently prevents state prisons from using jamming technology to nullify illicit cell signals.

The push to clamp down on illicit cellphones in state prisons has been ongoing for years, with South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling at the forefront of an effort by corrections directors across the country to call for the ability to use more technology to crack down on the contraband phones.

An incremental victory came in 2021, when the Federal Communications Commission adopted a ruling that would allow state prison systems to apply for permits to identify and turn off illegal cell signals, one by one, in collaboration with cellphone providers. South Carolina was the first state to apply to use this technology, but Stirling told AP on Tuesday that no action has been taken on the state's application.

Federal prisons are allowed to jam cell signals behind bars, although none currently do, Stirling said.

CTIA, a wireless industry group, opposes jamming, saying it could thwart legal calls. But, according to a 2020 FCC document, CTIA told the commission “it has been working successfully, along with its members companies” on “ceasing service to contraband devices pursuant to court orders they have obtained.”

CTIA and FCC officials did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on a renewed push for jamming.

Congress has previously considered jamming legislation, but no bills have been signed into law or even had a hearing. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reintroduced such a measure in August in the previous Congress.

“We’re not going to stop advocating,” Wilson told AP on Tuesday. “I can only hope that at some point, Congress is going to take note.”

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Comments / 22

sanchez
3d ago

keep in mind .. what you can't buy with money .. you can buy with big money ... on down the line to the order followers making 13 bucks an hour . good luck with that .. media. say white vs black and Mexican some get brainwashed into this . . food at Walmart is poison to give cancer . also you the casual now listen ok. plus the news lies . needles for poison into bloodstream is not good . . you sheep .. if I was a prison guard. id check out what the mf was in for .. see who he talked to . does he run his mouth . can I make 40 g. with this so called prisoner . once I trusted him . go on long time . . it's only when a inmate start telling other inmates . why busted happened .. never tell ur left hand what ur right hand doin .. even mom even best friend . no one . means no one . in own mind . trust .. if 2 people know that's it

Reply(1)
4
Shak Gull
2d ago

they all work together. the law in US IS JUST TV SHOW FOR THE WORLD. YOU HAVE NO RIGHT OR FREEDOM YOUR LIFE CONTROLLED BY GOVERNMENT. POLICE ARE MILITARY PERSONNEL. YOUR DA unhappy lonely DEVORCE woman, your judge is old alcoholic man, jail is part of business if there is no crime why do 23 years old police officer that comes from broken fatherless house making 200k a year.

Reply(2)
2
LoLo Ann
2d ago

The guards are the ones bringing in cell phones they charge 1,000 for a 20 cell phone.

Reply(2)
6
The Independent

