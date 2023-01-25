ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Terrified cat rescued from side of busy Ohio highway

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz8AM_0kQo2rRZ00

Footage of the moment a black cat was rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway has been shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The terrified feline can initially be seen running from trooper Katie Thomas before hiding in the wheel well of her cruiser on the road, near Toledo .

After a bit of work - and the help of a passer-by - the cat was pulled away and safely loaded into the back of the vehicle.

It was later taken to a shelter and named “Trooper” and has since found a forever home.

Earl Pratt
2d ago

I was going to put some facts here, but don’t want to ruin the joy. That poor baby was terrified, and with good reason. His chances of survival was almost nil. I hope he has a long, safe, happy life for many years to come. ❤️

