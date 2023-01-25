Terrified cat rescued from side of busy Ohio highway

Footage of the moment a black cat was rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway has been shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The terrified feline can initially be seen running from trooper Katie Thomas before hiding in the wheel well of her cruiser on the road, near Toledo .

After a bit of work - and the help of a passer-by - the cat was pulled away and safely loaded into the back of the vehicle.

It was later taken to a shelter and named “Trooper” and has since found a forever home.

Sign up for our newsletters .