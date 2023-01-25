ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England suffer Six Nations injury blow with Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out for tournament

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBjua_0kQo2bZB00

Luke Cowan-Dickie ’s hopes of playing any part in England ’s Six Nations have been dashed after Exeter boss Rob Baxter confirmed he will not return to action until the end of the season.

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury against Northampton on January 7 and, having been ruled out for an unspecified period of time, Baxter gave a timeline for his recovery that prevents him from taking part in the championship.

The news is a blow to England, whose resources at hooker have been further depleted by Jamie George’s concussion and a knee problem incurred by George McGuigan.

Unless George recovers in time for the opener against Scotland on February 4, it means the uncapped Jack Walker will start in the number two jersey, with three-cap international Tom Dunn providing bench cover.

“The length of Luke’s injury means he should be back before the end of the season. The challenge will be whether it’s one or two weeks before the end of the season,” Baxter said.

“It’s not going to be a big chunk of the season that he gets back available for.”

Baxter revealed that full-back Stuart Hogg has returned to full training following his battle with a heel injury and has been training with Scotland this week.

Hogg is in line to male his comeback after five weeks out when Exeter clash with Gloucester on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jason Roy was never ready to ‘roll over’ despite year of setbacks and low points

Jason Roy spoke candidly of his pride at battling through self-doubt caused by an “avalanche of s***” after ending a prolonged dry spell with a trademark belligerent century for England.Roy has for so long been England’s pacesetter at the top of the order and often instrumental in their successes, none greater than when he returned from injury to inspire the side to 2019 World Cup glory.But after excelling in last winter’s Pakistan Super League, his form nosedived in the English summer, both internationally and domestically, to the extent he was omitted from England’s T20 World Cup squad.Feeling the love, I...
The Independent

Nathan Jones says cup exit for under-pressure Saints would have caused ‘carnage’

Nathan Jones dismissed any suggestion there was less pressure on relegation-battling Southampton ahead of their FA Cup clash with Blackpool, saying there would have been “carnage” had they lost to the Championship strugglers.Romain Perraud scored in either half to secure a 2-1 win over Mick McCarthy’s Seasiders and ensure Saints remain in the hat, one victory away from their fourth trip to the quarter-finals in six seasons.Southampton’s continued cup success is in direct contrast to their Premier League form, with Jones’ side languishing at the foot of the table, but he was quick to contradict any notion that the cup...
The Independent

Man Utd vs Reading LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Casemiro hits double

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in his side’s 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round and Casemiro also grabbed a brace in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday.Fellow Premier League sides Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton also reached round five on a shock-less day.Top flight Fulham were held to a 1-1 home draw by second-tier Sunderland at Craven Cottage.South Korean Son has endured a lean season but made the difference with two superb goals after the break as the visitors moved comfortably through to the...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi provide inspiration for Rhys Webb

Rhys Webb has taken inspiration from football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after ending more than two years in the international rugby wilderness.Ospreys scrum-half Webb is on course to make his first Wales appearance since November 2020 in next Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.Webb, who toured New Zealand with the 2017 British and Irish Lions, featured on just five occasions during Wayne Pivac’s 34-Test reign as Wales head coach.But with Warren Gatland now back at the helm, 34-year-old Webb is once again battling for a Test spot as part of Wales’ Six Nations squad.“It has obviously been...
The Independent

Sunderland hold Fulham while Leeds and Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

Fulham were given an FA Cup scare by Sunderland of the Championship as the Wearsiders played out an impressive 1-1 draw against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.Winger Jack Clarke looked to have teed up the shock of the fourth round when he netted after just six minutes for the visitors, who were the better side for much of the game in west London as Marco Silva’s team struggled.Tom Cairney scored in the 61st minute to level for Fulham, before a stoppage-time goal from 15-year-old Sunderland substitute Chris Rigg was ruled out for offside to spare the hosts’ blushes.Leeds...
The Independent

Casemiro inspires Man Utd past Reading to reach FA Cup fifth round

Apt a tribute as it was, it probably was not the one Paul Ince wanted. As a Manchester United great returned to Old Trafford, his Reading side were condemned to defeat by a defensive midfielder who showed an eye for goal. It was a hallmark of Ince in his playing days and, when Reading were producing a display of admirable defiance, Casemiro delivered a five-minute brace. The breakthrough featured a late surge into the box that was reminiscent of the powerhouse in the United midfield three decades ago. The general feel, of a midfielder grabbing the game by the...
The Independent

Tom Cairney equaliser earns replay for Fulham in FA Cup clash with Sunderland

Fulham and Sunderland could not be separated in their FA Cup fourth round clash at Craven Cottage with Tom Cairney’s equaliser securing a 1-1 draw for the hosts.Sunderland took the lead in the sixth minute when Jack Clarke capitalised on a defensive error to fire his side in front.The early blow seemed to spark Fulham into life although they had to be patient, with a number of chances scuppered before Cairney cleverly created space in the box and hit a low shot into the back of the net to level matters in the 61st minute.While neither side will have wanted...
The Independent

Romain Perraud fires Saints to victory as Mick McCarthy beaten on Blackpool bow|

Romain Perraud scored twice to seal Southampton’s place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool at St Mary’s.The Seasiders, languishing in the bottom two of the Championship, held their own in the first half against their Premier League opposition in what was new boss McCarthy’s first match in charge.But they were behind at the break after Perraud scored directly from a free-kick, and the French full-back then extended his side’s advantage midway through the second half before Charlie Patino pulled a goal back.The result ensures Southampton are one win away from reaching their...
The Independent

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi tells Solly March to ‘attack the space better’

Roberto De Zerbi challenged Solly March to build on his scintillating recent form and establish himself as an attack-minded, goalscoring winger.The 28-year-old has netted three times in Brighton’s last three Premier League games, including a brace in the 3-0 win against Liverpool earlier in January to take his tally for the season to a career-best four goals.March has been one of the Premier League’s most improved players since De Zerbi took charge in September.The Italian has used him in a more attacking role than was typical under his predecessor Graham Potter, and ahead of Sunday’s rematch with the Reds in...
The Independent

Tom Cairney magic saves Fulham as Grimsby deny Luton to snatch FA Cup replay

Fulham and Sunderland must do it all over again in a fourth round FA Cup replay after an absorbing 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.Tom Cairney’s delightful equaliser cancelled out a sixth minute opener from Jack Clarke for the visitors.Marco Silva’s side made life difficult for themselves following Issa Diop’s early error, with Clarke calmly rolling the ball past Marek Rodak.Cairney’s skillful strike earned a replay, but the Black Cats thought they had scored the winner when 15-year-old Christopher Rigg had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute, but the goal was rightly ruled out...
The Independent

Marco Silva frustrated by missed chances as Fulham draw with Sunderland

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side should have capitalised on their numerous chances after being held by Sunderland in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fourth round.Jack Clarke pounced on an Issa Diop mistake to give Sunderland a sixth-minute lead, but their advantage was cancelled out by a Tom Cairney equaliser in the 61st minute.Fulham started the game on the front foot as they looked to return to winning ways following successive league defeats but, despite having 22 shots during the match, they were unable to find the net on more than one occasion.Reflecting...
The Independent

Son Heung-min brace fires Tottenham past Preston and into FA Cup fifth round

Record-chasing Harry Kane was limited to a watching brief as Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Preston in a battle of the lilywhites.Kane recovered from a midweek illness to take his place on the bench and was hoping for an opportunity to move clear of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club, having matched his tally of 266 with the winner at Fulham on Monday.But, although this was not always an easy night for Spurs against a side 26 places below them in the pyramid, the England captain...
The Independent

Ipswich Town vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reflects on his ‘legacy’ and Liverpool’s golden era

Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool’s troubled season has not suddenly turned him into a bad manager and insisted that in the 2040s people will look back on his reign at Anfield as a golden era.Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and, after winning both domestic cups last season, will be out of both by the end of January if they are beaten at Brighton on Sunday.But Klopp, who thinks he was overpraised in the good times, said his shoulders are big enough to take the criticism as he reflected on how there would be calls for another...
The Independent

We want to keep him – Marsch hopes ‘incredible’ Jack Harrison sticks with Leeds

Jesse Marsch insists Jack Harrison is happy at Leeds after the winger’s stunning opening goal helped them secure a 3-1 win at Accrington in the FA Cup.Harrison, linked with a £20million move to Premier League rivals Leicester, gave Leeds an interval lead with a 25-yard rocket before two second-half goals in as many minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.Accrington teenager Leslie Adekoya scored within a minute of stepping off the bench to deservedly pull one back for the Sky Bet League One side.A thunderbolt from @Harrison_Jack11 for @LUFC ⚡️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/APcBOL6NQJ— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28,...
The Independent

Katherine Grainger among rowers to smash thousands of metres for Doddie charity

It was all hands on deck on a former Royal Yacht as seven teams of sports stars and athletes rowed hundreds of thousands of metres between them to raise money for Doddie Weir’s charity.Olympic gold medal winner Dame Katherine Grainger and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright were among the participants battling it out on rowing machines on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith on Saturday.The challenge, which was joined by several other teams virtually, was to see who could row the furthest between 10am and 1pm.10 minutes to go in the Britannia Regatta - the noise is ramping...
The Independent

Preston vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Son Heung-min double and Arnaut Danjuma debut goal

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in their 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round, with debutant Arnaut Danjuma also on target at Deepdale on Saturday.South Korean Son has endured a lean season but made the difference with two superb goals after the break as the visitors moved comfortably through to the next round.Five minutes into the second half the ball was played to Son outside the penalty area and he struck an unstoppable drive low into the corner of the net.It was only his second goal since mid-October...
The Independent

Grand slam success tastes sweeter for Aryna Sabalenka after semi-final setbacks

After the tough times came the sweet taste of a first grand slam title for Aryna Sabalenka as she fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific Australian Open final.In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka seized the initiative after dropping the opening set to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.A year ago, Sabalenka exited the tournament in the fourth round having served 56 double faults, and the 24-year-old’s success comes after she remodelled her service action and learned to embrace a calmer mindset.ARYNA'S...
The Independent

Jose Mourinho confirms Nicolo Zaniolo ‘unfortunately’ staying after snubbing Bournemouth

Nicolo Zaniolo is poised to stay at Roma after snubbing Bournemouth, his manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.The Portuguese boss said it was “unfortunate” that the Italian midfield would likely continue his career in the eternal city, despite the Cherries tabling an offer in the region of €30m (£26.3m) for the 23-year-old.Bournemouth had identified Zaniolo after encountering trouble signing Nicolas Jackson, 21, from Villarreal.“Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. Unfortunately, it looks like I was right,” said Mourinho, who predicted the player wouldn’t leave due to offers being “unworthy” of both the player and...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy