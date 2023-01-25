British man wins World Pie Eating Championship by scoffing pastry in record time

A British warehouse worker rounded off an impressive hat-trick of victories in the World Pie Eating Championships on Tuesday.

Barry Rigby, from Wigan , wolfed down a 12x3.5cm meat and potato pie in a lightning-fast 35.4 seconds to take the champion’s crown for the third time.

The moment he saw off 16 rivals to take home the coveted “Bradley Piggins” trophy was caught on camera, with the competition taking place in Wigan’s Harry’s Bar.

Barry had previously won the championships in 2009 and 2014.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.