Kyoto homes topped with fresh snow as Japan sees once-in-a-decade cold snap

Snow covered the roofs of homes and temples in Kyoto on Wednesday morning (25 January) amid a “once-in-a-decade” cold snap in Japan .

Footage shows the stunning, chilly wintery scene in the Higashiyama district.

Japan is experiencing a rare cold snap with authorities warning of frozen water pipes and power outages.

The meteorological agency said temperatures would fall to their lowest levels in 10 years, with Japan Airlines and Nippon Airways cancelling more than 120 flights amid the icy conditions.

