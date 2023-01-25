ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Pittsburgh police on alert for potential protests following release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are on alert for any protests that may happen Friday evening after the release of bodycam footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Police told 11 News today they are not aware of any planned demonstrations, but they will make it a priority to respect demonstrators first amendment rights while also ensuring public safety if any plans arise.
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway

A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
