15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
Man accused of spitting, throwing hot coffee in AVH nurse’s face charged with felony assault
A South Greensburg man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. James Gregory Wilbur, 55, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
Police seeking information about shooting of Aliquippa man 22 years after his death
Police are looking for information on the shooting death of an Aliquippa man, 22 years after his death. Marvin Steals, 27, was found shot to death Jan. 29, 2001, on Temple Road, Center Township, in Beaver County. Investigators learned Steals has several arguments earlier that day, one that ended with...
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
State police investigating situation involving intimate photos of former Baden Borough police chief
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a situation involving intimate photos of the former Baden Borough police chief, Channel 11 has confirmed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. Police said the images involving the former chief and another victim...
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses
Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Police investigating after person shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street at around 1:06 a.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert. Police found a scene with shell casings...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Pittsburgh police on alert for potential protests following release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are on alert for any protests that may happen Friday evening after the release of bodycam footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Police told 11 News today they are not aware of any planned demonstrations, but they will make it a priority to respect demonstrators first amendment rights while also ensuring public safety if any plans arise.
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
