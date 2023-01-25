One of fashion’s biggest question marks has been answered: On Saturday, Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno would join the brand as creative director. De Sarno, who was the Fashion Director at Valentino, takes the spot two months after the surprise departure of Alessandro Michele last November, after being plucked from the house’s own atelier in 2015 to lead Gucci to record profits and a geek-chic aesthetic that permeated popular culture far beyond fashion’s typical reach.

