Logan Paulsen: Commanders top priority should be O-Line

By Ivan Lambert
 3 days ago
Question: What is the first thing the Commanders need to do regarding their roster?

Answer: Upgrade their offensive line.

Logan Paulsen, former Washington tight end, and current analyst regarding the Washington Commanders, certainly believes that is the case.

Paulsen stated Tuesday as a guest on the Ben Standig podcast, “Standig Room Only,” he felt the first roster priority should be to upgrade the offensive line.

“They need to find an offensive tackle; probably move Sam Cosmi into right guard. Do you draft a center? Do you bring in a free-agent center? Do you feel good about Chris Paul being your left guard for the 2023 season?”

“I think he has a lot of growing to do, still,” said Paulsen, but he added he thinks he is capable.

It is no secret the offensive line saw major moves after 2021. Chase Roullier was rehabbing a broken leg, Brandon Scherff departed for Jacksonville via free agency and Ereck Flowers was released.

It is also no secret Roullier was seriously injured again in 2022, missing the final 15 games. In addition, neither Scherff nor Flowers were replaced this past season. Paulsen brought up the fact that the Commanders brought in Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell, bigger players, so maybe they were planning early to run the ball more.

“They are big dudes, who can move people off of the ball,” expressed Paulsen. “But they are not great pass protectors anymore. They have perhaps lost that twitchy athleticism that makes for good pass protectors. Maybe that is an indication to me of where they wanted to go (run more).”

“I do think as much as people want to crush the offensive line, I do think the clash of philosophy, apparently between Scott (Turner) and Ron (Rivera), shows up in that personnel decision.”

These personnel decisions along the offensive line kind of fit the philosophy that you are going to run the ball first, second and third. So why was there this discrepancy, this wire crossing with Scott in how they came out the first two games against Jacksonville and Detroit passing the ball all over the place?”

“What about the Jahan Dotson pick? I am always of the impression you look to improve your skill positions. You look, the year before, with Curtis Samuel injured, they literally had Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims.”

“As much as I like Cam Sims and respect his game, he is not a number two receiver in the NFL. They needed to address that issue, so why not with a fine receiver like Jahan Dotson?”

But for this year, Paulsen seems to be all in on the Commanders addressing the offensive line in both free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

