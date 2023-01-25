The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.

