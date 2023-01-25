ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl

The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show

Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Chicago's Semifinalists for the 'Oscars of Food'

The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the food industry's biggest recognitions in America, have been announced. Chicago has eleven nominees amongst them, four fewer than last year. Only one Chicago finalist, Erick Williams of Virtue, won last year. Interestingly, only four of the semifinalists from last year were nominated again this year, only two of them in the same category.
