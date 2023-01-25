Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
Snow Heading for Chicago Late Tuesday and Early Wednesday as Winter Has Some Catching Up To Do
Chicago’s about to make a dent in its snowfall deficit, with the latest forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in the city in the first significant weather event of 2023. The National Weather Service is tracking a storm set to hit late Tuesday, with peak snowfall...
WTTW News Explains: What Exactly Is Lake Effect Snow?
Between the wind, the cold and the sun disappearing for what seems like months at a time, winter in Chicago is not for the faint of heart. But it could be worse. We could live in one of the snowiest cities in the U.S. Looking at that list, there’s a pattern.
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl
The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show
Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Kenwood High-Rise Fire That Climbed Vertically
One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise building Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m. a resident of the 298-unit building in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue called 911 to report a fire, said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.
Nature Museum To Hike Fees Nearly 70%. Park District Also OKs Field Museum Bump
Prepare for sticker shock at the museum. The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners approved admission fee hike requests from the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Field Museum on Wednesday, but not without dissent from some board members who pushed back against Chicago residents bearing the brunt of the pain in their pocketbooks.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
‘Winter Dreams’ Celebrates the Season with Interactive Art Exhibit
Despite the many cold and gloomy Chicago days on the horizon, a gallery in River West is looking on the bright side with a winter-themed exhibition. Organizers said they hope to give the community a reason to celebrate the season through interactive art and reflective storytelling. Among the 30 artists...
How to Vote Early — But Not Often — For Chicago Mayor, City Council, Police District Council
Voting is now underway downtown for Chicago mayor, City Council and Police District Council. Election Day is Feb. 28. In races for mayor and City Council, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will head to a runoff on April 4. Voters will...
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
Chinatown Readies for Lunar New Year Parade Amid Security Concerns
The Lunar New Year Parade is returning to Chinatown this weekend. As hundreds are expected to gather, the Chicago Police Department will be on alert following the recent mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., that left 11 people dead. Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward) said a top priority has been...
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
Footage of Memphis police beating video released. Lightfoot turns up the heat on her mayoral opponents. Assault weapons lawsuits come fast and furious. And remembering a beloved local radio DJ.
30 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago: Police
At least six people, including two teenagers, were killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend in Chicago. According to the Chicago Police Department, 30 people were shot in 27 separate incidents between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. That included two 18-year-olds who were killed in different shootings Sunday.
A Look at COVID-19 Three Years Later
It was three years ago today that the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois was confirmed in Chicago. Since then, four million people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus; it has killed 36,000 people.
Doctors Talk Lessons Learned in 3 Years Since First Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Chicago
It’s been three years since the first Chicago COVID-19 case was confirmed. It was the second confirmed case in the entire country at the time. Since then, more than four million people in Illinois have been diagnosed with coronavirus; it has killed more than 36,000 people in the state.
García Edits First Television Ad to Remove Uniformed Chicago Cops After Probe Launched
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García released a new version of his first television advertisement in the race for Chicago mayor on Wednesday, hours after the presence of two uniformed officers in the 30-second spot promising to get tough on crime triggered a probe by Chicago Police Department officials.
Chicago's Semifinalists for the 'Oscars of Food'
The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the food industry's biggest recognitions in America, have been announced. Chicago has eleven nominees amongst them, four fewer than last year. Only one Chicago finalist, Erick Williams of Virtue, won last year. Interestingly, only four of the semifinalists from last year were nominated again this year, only two of them in the same category.
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Bronzeville Receives Historic Designation
If the walls inside the Rosenwald Courts Apartments could talk, they might tell the histories of some of Bronzeville’s greatest former residents: Gwendolyn Brooks, Quincy Jones and John H. Johnson, just to name a few. The massive block-long building opened in 1929 to provide modern housing for African Americans...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0