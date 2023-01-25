ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

By Michael Carpenter
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbjxN_0kQnwSOk00

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, ask questions, and tour facilities to better understand the agency and the work of its more than 5,000 dedicated employees.

Applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy are available at tn.gov/correction and will be accepted through Monday, February 6, 2023. Completed applications can be submitted via email to [email protected].

WHAT: TDOC Citizens Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various locations in Nashville, TN

WHEN: April 25, 2023 – May 23, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

TDOC’s Citizens Correctional Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety. For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Robertson County Source

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

TDCI returns record-breaking $11.49M to Tennesseans

Team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies. In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) returned $11.49M to Tennesseans through its mediation and restitution efforts. This figure represents the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department’s history. As part of the mediation and restitution process, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
586
Followers
3K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

 https://robertsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy