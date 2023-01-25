‘GOOD’ News, There’s A New Black-Owned Social Network For Women’s Wellness

Hero Media, a Black owned media and technology company, has announced an innovative social space for Black women. Goodfeed.com is described as a “social-wellness network” for the Black, femme-expansive community. The first of its kind, the platform will promote content and uplift its Black creators while boosting their creative enterprises.

As a substantive virtual community is integral to the mission and success of Goodfeed, Hero Media sees the network as a “YouTube meets medium.” Black women who specialize in a variety of interests, such as nutrition, fitness, clean beauty and career guidance will be able to showcase their insights while building revenue for themselves. Ingrained in the network is “blogger” style engagement, which encourages Black women writers to utilize the now underutilized practice .

The site will have a cohort of esteemed Black women experts in their respective fields to help operate its editorial section, while still allowing all creators to contribute to the network. Building the bridge for consumers to connect with Black writers, artists and entrepreneurs, Goodfeed exists as the missing link for Black creatives to jumpstart their monetization efforts for their craft.

Chairman and Founder of Hero Media, Joe Anthony, states that the website is “the perfect combination of style and substance.” Goodfeed seeks to be the answer to the evolving social media landscape, but one that ensures Black women influencers are not left in the margins, and instead are on full display to garner support for the art and services they provide. The platform will not only be for the investment in their work, but also to cultivate a safe space for these creators. As diversity and equity is championed at Goodfeed, this wellness community will serve the underrepresented groups within social media influencing.

Goodfeed.com is currently exclusively web-based, but plans to release for IOS and Android are projected by the end of Q2 for 2023.

