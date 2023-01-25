ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WZZM 13

Accumulating snowfall to impact West Michigan this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is on the way later Saturday into early Sunday, which is expected to be impactful across a solid chunk of the area. Mother Nature is trying to make up for lost time this month!. OVERVIEW/CONFIDENCE. The expectation...
wcsx.com

New Michigan Winter Storm Predictions for This Week

Winter is here, finally. I didn’t mind the mild weather over the past month. In fact, I loved it. But, Michigan is finally getting a burst of winter weather, and that means snow, cold and ice. The National Weather Service and at Weather.com have changed the totals expected to...
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
