ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

Widow Speaks Out: Has 'No Doubt' Saw Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier

By Dave Basner
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhSdt_0kQnrWp100
Photo: Getty Images

The widow who saw her late husband, who died nine years ago, eating at an Indian restaurant in a new video posted on Facebook, is now speaking out.

Lucy Watson made plenty of people curious when she commented on a clip posted by an eatery in England called Spice Cottage. The video, captioned "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors , with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes ," seemed to just show lots of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, but Lucy saw something else - her late husband, Harry Doherty . In the comments, she asked, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014 ??" The restaurant responded by saying, "Sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

Commenters suggested her husband had faked his own death or that Lucy was a plant and this was all a publicity stunt, but Watson has responded and says that's not at all the case.

New year, new mood! ✨ For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more...

Posted by Spice Cottage on Monday, January 16, 2023

The 59-year-old spoke with The Mail , stating that she is certain it was her husband. Lucy first described stumbling upon the video and her reaction to it, saying, "I don't really use Facebook apart from snooping on friends or catching up with people. I was scrolling through and the video popped up. The moment I saw the thing I thought, 'Oh my God – that's Harry.' It was so instant. I didn't even have to think. He'd be eating a chicken korma because that's all he ever ate."

She added, "There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn't pause the thing so I had to replay it about 30 times and each time I was surer and surer." The reason she is positive is because of Harry's distinctive look - a big build with white hair .

Even though the restaurant claimed the video was filmed recently, she is convinced that isn't true, asserting that the eatery never has that many people in it these days. She stated, "They are never busy like that any more, that's the problem. They have obviously posted this to generate customers because they are really up against it now."

In response, the restaurant posted a comment to "clarify some misunderstandings." They wrote that they recently refurbished and the video, which was filmed on January 9th, reflected those changes. They noted that before 2023, white and red tablecloths adorned the tables so this had to be recent footage. The comment ended, "This is a very unusual situation and we hope this clarifies any confusion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwrxR_0kQnrWp100
Photo: Facebook.com/SpiceCottage

As for those rumors that her husband had faked his death, she debunked those too, recalling how he was being very sick in the hospital as he awaited a liver transplant. Unfortunately, he didn't make it.

Keep up to date by checking out Spice Cottage's Facebook page .

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
iheart.com

Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy