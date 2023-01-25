ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

PAYTON'S PREDICTIONS

By Payton Whitmore
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNGzZ_0kQnrIi500

Aries

Just about anyone will do just about anything you ask of them today, so get to asking! People in your circle are going to see you at your highest and will go out of their way to get the best for you. Take advantage of it!

Taurus

The more others tell you that you need to act quickly today the more inclined you will be to take your time and- on this occasion, you are right to drag your heels. The only reason they want you to move fast is because they will benefit from it.

Gemini

Use your Gemini talent for words to get people to support your way of doing things over the next day. Some of your ideas may seem a bit extreme for their liking but your charm and communication skills will win them over.

Cancer

This is a really good day for business matters of all kinds and if there are financial deals to be done you should be able to get the best terms. Remember though that you will make more money in the long-term if others make a profit as well.

Leo

Not even a Leo can be a winner every day of the week but with the Sun as your ruler, there is every chance you will find yourself way out in front- especially today. The finish line is closer than you think!

Virgo

You will hear something today that you can turn to your advantage, but ask yourself first if that’s the right thing to do. If what you gain is at the expense of a friend then maybe you should second guess it.

Libra

You will be in a remarkably generous mood today, so much so that you may start giving away things you really should be keeping for yourself. I’m a big believer that what you put out in the world comes back to you but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice everything!

Scorpio

You may not be the most trusting member of the zodiac but today suggests that both at home and at work you can rely on others to be honest with you.

Sagittarius

Support will come from an unlikely source today. Someone you don’t usually see eye-to-eye with will go out of their way to back you and to say you’ll be grateful is something of an understatement. Find ways to support them in return.

Capricorn

An offer of some kind is going to come to you today and it will look extremely tempting but make sure it is a good fit for you. Financially, it’s clearly a deal you will benefit from, but is it worth it considering how much time and energy you will have to give in return? Think about it thru the day

Aquarius

Life is good and getting better by the minute and today means you can look forward to some real fun and games between now and the end of the week. Everyone thinks you should be at the center of things, so don’t disappoint them.

Pisces

Don’t let other people make you feel guilty about things you did not cause and have no personal responsibility for. They won’t hesitate to lay the blame for what’s gone wrong at your door if they think they can get away with it – so don’t let them.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 28, 2023

The Taurus lunar aspects are all over the place today. The fickle moon insults the Aquarius sun, enthusiastically attends Mercury’s power rally and takes out the wallet for the impulse buys of Uranus. If you’re not sure what to invest your money or energy into, it’s better not to make a move, as you’re sure to feel differently about things tomorrow.
boldsky.com

Daily Horoscope, 26 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
iheart.com

Here's Your 2023 Horoscope In One Word

ICYMI, here's your 2023 horoscope in one word for the entire year!. Taurus: Happy - Jupiter is in your sign this year which makes things great. Cancer: Next Level - You will level up at work and in personal relationships. Leo: Achievement - The second half of the year will...
collective.world

A Tarot Reader Predicts What Every Zodiac Sign Can Expect This Aquarius Season

If you’ve been having a tough time lately, Aries, then I have good news for you: Aquarius season will be bringing a lot of good energy into your life. You’ll be spending the next month or so celebrating yourself and your loved ones, especially regarding a milestone or special event. There’s also a chance you’ll be returning to your hometown or reuniting with people from your past who feel like home—and it will help make you feel grounded again.
psychologytoday.com

How to Outsmart a Narcissist

Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
The Independent

What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology

Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
collective.world

There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?

Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Elementually

February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
collective.world

Your Weekly Horoscope For January 28 – February 4

This week, strive for balance. Don’t spend so much time working that you aren’t able to enjoy time with your loved ones. You are deserving of rest and relaxation, even on the days you didn’t feel productive enough. Taurus. This week, strive for peace. If someone is...
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 1/28/23 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): It's never easy to take the high ground in an emotional matter, but you'll see it's the wisest course. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): It may not feel like you're making headway with a certain someone, but that's because you're still learning how to read cues. Keep going.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Falling in Love This Week—Here’s What’s Giving Them Butterflies

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29. If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar...
msn.com

Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign

Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
collective.world

The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
collective.world

Why Each Zodiac Has Been Sad For So Long

You never put effort into solving your problems. You only put effort into distracting yourself from your problems. You keep doing the same things over and over again while expecting different results. Gemini: May 21st – June 20th. You’ve been placing too much emphasis on what other people think...
Teen Vogue

2023 Horoscope: See What the New Year Has in Store For Your Sign

Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
collective.world

How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety

(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
Well+Good

Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy