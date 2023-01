LIFE HACKS

WAKING UP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT HACK..

Most people wake up about 12 times a night but if it’s under 3 minutes.. you won’t remember.

DON’T TURN ON YOUR TV OR PHONE:

THE BLUE SCREEN WAKES UP YOUR BRAIN AND MAKES IT SUPER HARD TO GO BACK TO SLEEP

INSTEAD..

IF YOU DECIDE TO GET UP.. READ A BOOK .. OR MAGAZINE .. OR EVEN DO A PUZZLE.. BUT DON’T GO TO TIK TOK ON NETFLIX..

ITS’ BAD.