Greenville, SC

SlayFighter
3d ago

You mean to tell me that a United States camp ground association has more accountability than the Federal government?

James S.
3d ago

I had trouble with a neighbor. Every day she would walk her dog on a long leash. The dog would come in my yard and take a big dump. EVERY DAY! She would walk in my yard with her little plastic glove and try to pick up the mess. I said you've got to stop! You're not able to get it all up, you're killing grass and contaminating my yard. My grandkids play in the yard and I'm afraid they will get sick. Not to mention the crap on the clothes. I told her I was coming to her yard to crap on it every day and try to pick it up with glove. She avoids my yard now.

Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
YAHOO!

In wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Asheville police increasing presence

ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC

What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrating therapy dogs

Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial. Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles

An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars. Egg Prices Shock Shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Economists say the price of eggs...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
LIBERTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

