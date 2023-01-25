Read full article on original website
housebeautiful.com
The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023
A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Top Speed
This Chinese V-Twin Wants To Worry Harley-Davidson
When you look into the Chinese motorcycle market, you barely find local large-capacity motorcycles. And whatever you do come across will either be a doppelganger or come from a manufacturer that’s in partnership with established bikemakers. However, a young Chinese bikemaker, Zeths - established in 2019 - is trying to change this with its ZT 1000 engine which aims to lock horns with Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twins.
torquenews.com
5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid
New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Garage-Built ‘F-12350’ Ford Truck Has One-Ton Axles and a ZF6 Stick Shift
Rob BoeremaWhen you've got a 10th-gen F-150, the six-speed manual out of a 2008 F-250, and a set of axles from an F-350, you combine 'em all together.
housebeautiful.com
How a Design Couple Turned an Old Cottage in Rural Ohio Into the Most Gracious Family Guest House
Growing up on a cattle farm in rural Ohio, Greg Dutton saw and loved a lot of timeworn houses. But the 1920s cottage at the edge of his family’s property held particular fascination. “We would drive by, and my mom would always say, ‘Oh, that would be such a cute little family guesthouse for people to stay in when they’re in from out of town,’ ” the architect remembers. Call it manifesting: Decades later, when the neighbor moved out and abandoned the house, eventually putting it up for sale, mom got her wish. Greg, now a principal of Midland Architecture, based in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, and his wife, interior designer Liz Dutton of Liz Dutton Interiors, set about saving the property.
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
Homeowners' fury after 'delivery drivers leave new £2,000 leather sofa wedged in staircase'
Luke Ansell bought the king-size Chesterfield sofa-bed in December for his brand new home in Bournemouth, with the item being delivered on January 19.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
hypebeast.com
Formafatal Creates Pair of Cabins Deep in the Costa Rican Jungle
Architecture studio Formafatal has completed a pair of jungle hideaways in Costa Rica, which are structurally identical but feature intentionally different color palletes. Located near the town of Uvita, the holiday rental properties are built out over a steep hill and are set only 12 meters apart. Nestled within the lush, green vegetation, the exteriors have been crafted from a combination of clay and expansive glass panels, allowing the visitors to feel at one with the surrounding landscape throughout the entire home. A “barely there” approach was employed, and as such, did away with any ornamentation. Lines are clean, materials are simple.
getawaycouple.com
Do Citronella Candles Work to Keep Bugs Away?
When the sun goes down, it’s only a matter of time before the bugs come out. Unless you enjoy swatting them away, these pesky buzzing creatures will likely drive you inside. However, you don’t have to throw in the towel without putting up a fight. Many people turn to citronella candles during these situations. So do citronella candles work?
getawaycouple.com
Woman Screws TV Mount Completely Through RV Wall
Have you ever finished a DIY project and discovered that you’d made a massive mistake?. If so, you’re not alone! Recently, one Redditor posted about her unfortunate error when mounting a TV in her camper. However, it wasn’t until she was packing up her tools after admiring the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Take a Peek at the Electric Ram Revolution's (Sort of) Third-Row Seats
When the electric Ram Revolution concept was revealed, its rearmost jump seats made it a three-row pickup truck. Now, new photos provide a closer look at the Ram 1500 EV's third-row seating, which may be useful or useless. Based on the images from the concept, the two small seats each...
getawaycouple.com
The Best RV Propane Gauges You Can Find Online
If you’re new to RVing, you may wonder how to tell how much propane is in your tank. You don’t want to run out if you’re boondocking in New Mexico or winter camping in Michigan. One gadget you’ll want to add to your gear is an RV...
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
tinyhousetalk.com
Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale
This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
