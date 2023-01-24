ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan researcher quits after publishing falsified data

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bJXZ_0kQnm4lB00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A professor has left the University of Michigan after an investigation into his past work found “research misconduct” and led the university to reach out to multiple medical journals to retract the implicated studies.

Spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen confirmed to News 8 that Dr. Chung Owyang, a gastroenterology researcher with Michigan Medicine, was no longer with the university as of Jan. 2.

Sign up for breaking news alert emails

According to nonprofit group “Stop Animal Exploitation Now!” an internal investigation by the university found that Owyang worked on four studies that included falsified or fabricated data. Those studies used more than $5 million in federal grants.

According to the National Library of Medicine , the four impacted studies were published between 2004 and 2012. Overall, the four studies were cited by 75 other research projects.

“The University of Michigan is committed to fostering and upholding the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research and scholarship,” Broekhuizen said in a statement. “U-M’s Office of the Vice President for Research employs a Research Integrity Officer responsible for addressing and assessing allegations of research misconduct. All allegations of research misconduct are thoroughly reviewed for appropriate next steps.”

SAEN has called for a “full investigation of these University of Michigan publications and all associated authors.”

“It is even worse that hundreds of rats were subjected to highly invasive procedures and killed for fraudulent experiments. This project took the lives of animals to produce data that was, according to the University of Michigan itself, falsified,” SAEN Executive Director Michael Budkie said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Research Integrity. “At the end of the investigation I am certain that the events surrounding these retractions will be judged to constitute research misconduct. A multi-year pattern of fabricated/falsified data involving many of the same staff in multiple publications would appear to be intentional.”

WMU, KVCC enter agreement on transfers, degree paths

Of the four publications in question, one co-author has worked on all four studies, while another worked on three of the four and another worked on two of the four.

Broekhuizen would not comment on whether any other researchers would face any punishment, citing university policy to not discuss personnel matters.

CORRECTION: A previous version of the story reported Owyang was fired. A university spokesperson now says the professor left on his own terms. We regret the error.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
US 103.1

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School

It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
BRIGHTON, MI
wcsx.com

10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023

Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today

Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy