insidernj.com
32BJ SEIU and Allies Head to Trenton to Demand Passage of Worker Retention Bill
Today, January 26, 32BJ SEIU members, officers, building service workers, elected officials, and allies will head to Trenton for a day of advocacy and action demanding the immediate passage of the Worker Retention Law. The day of action will feature the delivery of 3,000 postcards to the New Jersey State...
Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime
A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
