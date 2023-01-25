ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

insidernj.com

Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime

A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

