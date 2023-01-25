Good evening and welcome back to the Senate Chamber here in the Kansas State Capitol, where I am proud to serve as President and where I am honored to deliver the Republican Response. First, I want you all to be aware this “response” had to be prerecorded, so my remarks are clearly not in response […] The post Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO