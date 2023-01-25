Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
secretmiami.com
5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables
So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
secretmiami.com
20 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Miami
Miami is full of special spots for special occasions, both indoor and outdoor — and at every price point. So whether you’re looking to impress a first date or keep the romance alive with that special someone, it can be a little overwhelming when it comes to picking a dining option that’ll leave you and your date absolutely smitten.
Eater
Here Are Miami’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Today the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Overall, nine Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut. The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to...
wedr.com
Rock the Bells unveils lineup for first hip-hop cruise celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary
Rock the Bells has teamed up with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises, for its inaugural hip-hop cruise. The four-day event, which is already sold out, will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae. Sailing from Miami to Nassau and Grand Bahama Island, it will feature a pool deck party series presented by Kid Capri, as well as first-class amenities like a casino, basketball court and spa.
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Miami New Times
Berlin-Based Duo Layer Cake Says Collaboration, Not Competition, Makes the World Go 'Round
If anything is considered anathema within the global graffiti scene, it's painting over another writer's work. One pair of Berlin-based artists turned that rule on its head to explore the power of collaboration while creating "The Versus Project III," a group exhibition of multi-artist works debuting at Miami's Museum of Graffiti on Friday, February 3.
Canadian Chain BeaverTails May Be Coming to Hollywood
The famous pastry brand can be hard to find in the U.S. — at least, for now
matadornetwork.com
Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza
Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
Miami New Times
James Beard Awards 2023 Semifinalists: Miami Chefs and Restaurateurs Recognized in Nine Categories
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
Radio Ink
Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida
Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
jitneybooks.com
Light in the Dark Fest Brings Music to Fort Lauderdale
This Saturday, January 28, Light in the Dark Fest takes place from 1:30-6:30 at Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale. The musical line-up is headlined by Tristen, who is described as somewhere between Tom Petty, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, Kate Bush, The Shangri-Las, and Joni Mitchell. Light in the Dark Fest will also feature performances by Rachel Goodrich, Kaylan Arnold, Paisley Fields, and Wiley Gaby. Tickets are available to purchase here. Before the event Light in the Dark Fest founder Becca Joseph hopped on the Jitney to tell us about the event.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
islandernews.com
Trump and Kushner’s luxury Miami beachfront condo set to sell for $17 million
For the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot condo at Arte, a unique ultra-luxury building of 16 exquisitely finished oceanfront residences. Now the couple is set to have a new landlord, as the second-floor condo unit they lease is set...
A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cuba
Cruise ships from Miami to Cuba have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more travelers look to explore the island nation and its rich culture. The journey typically begins in Miami, where travelers board their ship and set sail for the coast of Cuba.
