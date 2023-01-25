ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

foodgressing.com

Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2

Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables

So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
CORAL GABLES, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Miami

Miami is full of special spots for special occasions, both indoor and outdoor — and at every price point. So whether you’re looking to impress a first date or keep the romance alive with that special someone, it can be a little overwhelming when it comes to picking a dining option that’ll leave you and your date absolutely smitten.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Here Are Miami’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Today the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Overall, nine Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut. The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to...
MIAMI, FL
wedr.com

Rock the Bells unveils lineup for first hip-hop cruise celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary

Rock the Bells has teamed up with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises, for its inaugural hip-hop cruise. The four-day event, which is already sold out, will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae. Sailing from Miami to Nassau and Grand Bahama Island, it will feature a pool deck party series presented by Kid Capri, as well as first-class amenities like a casino, basketball court and spa.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
matadornetwork.com

Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza

Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
MIAMI, FL
Radio Ink

Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida

Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Light in the Dark Fest Brings Music to Fort Lauderdale

This Saturday, January 28, Light in the Dark Fest takes place from 1:30-6:30 at Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale. The musical line-up is headlined by Tristen, who is described as somewhere between Tom Petty, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, Kate Bush, The Shangri-Las, and Joni Mitchell. Light in the Dark Fest will also feature performances by Rachel Goodrich, Kaylan Arnold, Paisley Fields, and Wiley Gaby. Tickets are available to purchase here. Before the event Light in the Dark Fest founder Becca Joseph hopped on the Jitney to tell us about the event.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
Route Fifty

Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
MIAMI, FL
hard and smart

A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cuba

Cruise ships from Miami to Cuba have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more travelers look to explore the island nation and its rich culture. The journey typically begins in Miami, where travelers board their ship and set sail for the coast of Cuba.
MIAMI, FL

