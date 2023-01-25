Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
Inside the Magic
Recap: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ – “Entombed”
After last week’s episode saw our unlikely heroes involved in some high-speed motorsports, this week’s episode of Star Wars – The Bad Batch (2021) sees Clone Force 99 come for Indiana Jones’ gig as they raid a mysterious vault for unknown treasures. The episode opens with...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Explains The Downside of Dabi's Quirk
In the universe of My Hero Academia, the powers that spring from Quirks typically will have a major downside to them. For example, Class 1-A's Deku will break his own bones if he goes too far with One For All, Chargebolt will lose his mind if he powers up too much, and Eraserhead's powers will cease should he have to close his eyes or blink. With the latest episode of the series being one of the franchise's most tragic, the anime adaptation explains the major weakness of Toya's power, which helped create the villain Dabi.
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: How To Heal
If you want to 100 percent complete "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot," you better make sure you have the healing system figured out. Otherwise, you may have a very long playthrough ahead of you. Reports indicate full "Kakarot" playthroughs can last anywhere from 40 to over 100 hours. If you don't have the healing system down, getting that coveted 100 percent completion may take more time than you have.
otakuusamagazine.com
Touken Ranbu Live-Action Film Sequel Reveals Full Trailer
In addition to a new anime film, a Touken Ranbu live-action film sequel is on the way, and the first full trailer is here to span the eras. Tokyo in 2012 is on tap for the film along with Kyoto in 2205 and 995, and it’s coming to theaters in Japan on March 31. Ahead of that, you can see some of the time-hopping sword boy antics on the way in the new preview.
Gizmodo
Titan Promises to Fix Kamen Rider Kuuga Manga After Translation Controversy
After days of fan concerns about the state of the Kamen Rider Kuuga manga’s English translation, publishers Titan Comics and StoneBot have announced plans to fix the litany of errors and disparities in future releases and re-prints. “We at Titan have been listening very carefully over the past few...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Dominates Poll Ranking Anime's Best Heroes
My Hero Academia is throwing some hard challenges at the heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters that are trying their hardest to keep Hero Society from falling apart following the devastating events of the War Arc. In a new online poll, it would seem that the crime fighters that sprung from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi have risen the ranks when it comes to some of their fellow anime brethren, taking some of the top spots when fans were asked "which anime heroes are your favorites?".
otakuusamagazine.com
Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH Weaves a Powerful Song on Blu-ray
This week marked the arrival of Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film on Blu-ray, coming just after the feature missed the chance to compete in this year’s Academy Awards. While it may not be up for an Oscar, INU-OH deserves all the praise it’s gotten over the past year, from Science SARU’s painstakingly detailed animation to the ever-increasing strength of its music and the powerful presence of musician Avu-chan. Since we already reviewed the film itself, let’s take a closer look at what the Blu-ray from GKIDS and Shout! Factory has to offer.
otakuusamagazine.com
Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Sets Opening Month
Both an anime and live-action film were announced for the Insomniacs After School manga a little over a year ago, and the movie is now officially set to open in Japan this June. With that news comes a new teaser trailer and visual, so let’s see how the adaptation of Makoto Ojiro’s manga is shaping up below.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Hajime Isayama Still Stands By Its Ending
When it comes to storytelling, there are few things harder than nailing an ending. Sure, it can be tricky hooking fans into a story, but the test of one's skill comes in landing the whole thing. Plenty of franchises have done this beautifully while others like Game of Thrones struggled. And despite the backlash, the creator of Attack on Titan still stands by how their manga closed.
ComicBook
Lupin The 3rd/Cat's Eye Crossover Film Now Streaming
There have been some wild anime crossovers over the years, with Sanrio's Hello Kitty flying into outer space to fight the original Gundam mobile suit and the Z-Fighters of Dragon Ball battling the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece fame. The latest major anime crossover was Lupin and his friends battling against the thieving sisters known as Cat's Eye, which has recently made it easy to streaming in North America, letting Western audiences catch Lupin The 3rd Vs. Cat's Eye for the first time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Preview Hints at Ash And Team Rocket's Potential Final Battle
Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation following his twenty-plus year reign as the start of the series, but before he goes, the latest episodes of the show titled Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is bringing some familiar faces back to big him a fond farewell. Unfortunately for the current world champion, he's about to get a particularly rude "bon voyage" as Team Rocket is set to return to Ketchum's life thanks to a new preview that has landed online.
One Piece Chapter 1074 Spoilers, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date
One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals including how the devil fruits are born in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.
IGN
3 New LEGO Star Wars Helmet Sets Are Up for Preorder
Other a pair of extremely popular LEGO flower sets (great gift idea for Valentine’s Day, btw), February isn’t shaping up to be a big month for LEGO releases. Thankfully, March may pick up the pace, as the company has just put three new Star Wars helmet LEGO sets up for preorder. They’re Princess Leia’s Boushh helmet, Captain Rex’s helmet, and Clone Commander Cody’s helmet. They all look great. They’re $69.99 each and are set to release March 1.
ComicBook
Boruto Shares Ominous Update on Code's Growing Army
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for the next major conflict of the ongoing Code arc in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has shared an ominous update on the former Kara member's dangerous growing army! The latest few chapters of the series have been focused on seeing the Hidden Leaf Village fully integrate Amado, Eida and Daemon into their ranks, and that means we have not really seen what Code is preparing on the outside. There's been so much to worry about with just Eida alone, it's easy to forget that there's also a huge threat still lurking.
ComicBook
Manga Readers Are Fighting Back Over a Controversial Kamen Rider Release
Kamen Rider fans outside of Japan have been dealing with a number of issues over the years in terms of enjoying releases from the franchise legally, and with high quality, and the Kamen Rider Kuuga's English language manga release is coming under fire by readers and fans for its controversial translations. Although the first two volumes of Titan Comics' Kamen Rider Kuuga have been out for some time, it's come to some fans' attention that there seemed to be a difference between the translation teased during previews, and the one that had been actually released with the physical volumes.
hypebeast.com
Kadabra 'Pokémon TCG' Card is Returning After 21 Years
After Uri Geller retracted his complaint back in 2020, Generation 1 Pokémon Kadabra is now set to be included in the Pokémon Trading Card Game once again. The famed Israeli-British illusionist/magician and self-proclaimed psychic took legal action claiming the use of his likeness for the Psychic-type Pokémon in the year 2000, leading to the card being banned from being included in the original Pokémon TCG 151 card set.
