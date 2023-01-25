Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Tafoya Questions Motivation, Toughness of Lisa Guerrero Following Story of Miscarriage on Monday Night Football
Former NBC and ESPN sideline NFL reporter Michelle Tafoya recently cast her own doubts on the story told by her “Monday Night Football” predecessor about having a miscarriage while on-air. Former ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Guererro wrote in a memoir that she had a miscarriage while reporting on a game in 2003.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have both spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past Lady Gaga is singing Taylor Swift's praises for her vulnerability. Last week, the "Rain on Me" singer, 36, reacted to a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift, 33, talking about her eating disorder. The clip, which is from Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, saw her opening up for the first time publicly about her experience with the illness and how there is always pressure to meet "some standard of beauty." In response, Gaga commented, "That's...
Man who calls himself 'the hot dad at the school gate' says 'thirsty mums' love him
A man on TikTok who refers to himself as the 'hot dad at the school gate' has said that 'thirsty mums' love him - but his video has caused a bit of a divide. Influencer Karl James posted a tongue-in-cheek video on his TikTok, @_karljames_, describing himself as the 'hot dad' while picking and dropping his kids off at school.
Teen Fuming After Teacher’s ‘Sexist’ Comment, Blames Andrew Tate for ‘Modern-Day Misogyny’
A woman's daughter came home from school fuming following a sexist remark from her teacher. Is Andrew Tate to blame?. Sharing the situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her teenage daughter was shut down after offering to help her teacher with a task, which was instead assigned to a male student.
toofab.com
Pamela Anderson Claims Baywatch Movie Producers Wanted Her to Cameo for Free
Detailing the "really, really awful" negotiations, she said, "I do favors for animals, not for Paramount." Pamela Anderson opened up about feeling undervalued by both the original "Baywatch" TV series and the 2017 "Baywatch" movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. Speaking with Variety for a new profile,...
Comments / 0