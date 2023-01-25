ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have both spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past Lady Gaga is singing Taylor Swift's praises for her vulnerability. Last week, the "Rain on Me" singer, 36, reacted to a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift, 33, talking about her eating disorder. The clip, which is from Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, saw her opening up for the first time publicly about her experience with the illness and how there is always pressure to meet "some standard of beauty." In response, Gaga commented, "That's...
toofab.com

Pamela Anderson Claims Baywatch Movie Producers Wanted Her to Cameo for Free

Detailing the "really, really awful" negotiations, she said, "I do favors for animals, not for Paramount." Pamela Anderson opened up about feeling undervalued by both the original "Baywatch" TV series and the 2017 "Baywatch" movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. Speaking with Variety for a new profile,...

