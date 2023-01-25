Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have both spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past Lady Gaga is singing Taylor Swift's praises for her vulnerability. Last week, the "Rain on Me" singer, 36, reacted to a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift, 33, talking about her eating disorder. The clip, which is from Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, saw her opening up for the first time publicly about her experience with the illness and how there is always pressure to meet "some standard of beauty." In response, Gaga commented, "That's...

5 DAYS AGO