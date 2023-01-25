Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins

Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Casey DeSmith again needed to step in in relief.

PITTSBURGH - Throughout the day leading up to their battle against the Florida Panthers, it was expected that Tristan Jarry would be the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That was until warmups began and Casey DeSmith led the Penguins to the ice with no sign of Jarry.

An unexpected twist to the game, since Jarry was a full participant at the morning skate and was confirmed by head coach Mike Sullivan to be the starter.

The Penguins stated before puck drop that Jarry would miss the game with an ‘injury.’

Following the Penguins overtime win, Sullivan said that Jarry was dealing with an upper-body injury and wasn’t aware of the injury until the goalie arrived at the arena for the game.

DeSmith said afterwards that he didn’t know he was getting the nod until goalie coach Andy Chiodo told him moments before warmups.

“Chico just came in and told me I was going in while I was warming up in the gym,” DeSmith said. “Five minutes before I had to start getting dressed. It was pretty last minute.”

As a backup goalie, DeSmith is always ready to step in to the net at a moment’s notice; he had to do it for Jarry not too long ago at the Winter Classic, but that was more of a relief situation.

This example is one no one saw coming, but for DeSmith, it wasn’t too different.

“Obviously a little different,” DeSmith said. “Every time I’m backing up, I’m warming up the same. Everything’s the same. Didn’t change too much for me, just late notice.”

It wasn’t the greatest game considering DeSmith gave up six goals and allowed the Panthers to force overtime, but the Penguins managed a rare overtime win.

The game was won on the heroics of a returning Kris Letang, but DeSmith had a far from perfect effort.

Giving up six goals, and letting multiple leads slip away, this may have actually been one of DeSmith’s worst outings of the season.

But, two points is two points right?

“Thrilled to get a win,” DeSmith said. “It was a huge two points for us. We’re battling in the standings with them. A character win at home.”

Regardless of how they got there, the Penguins needed that win; it helped push them up the ladder of the standings and extended the team point streak to five games. 3-0-2.

The Penguins are hopeful the Jarry injury is nothing serious and do not have to again rely on DeSmith to step in as temporary starter.

