Lakers: One Of Kobe Bryant's Most Popular Sneakers To Be Reissued This Year

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

More Black Mamba footwear on the horizon!

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant continues to be a resonant presence in the footwear world even from beyond the grave. His legacy continues this year with new releases and reissues alike.

One of his most popular shoes ever, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro, is returning to market in the fall of 2023, in a fresh all-white colorway, reports Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever .

Since Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, agreed to re-up the five-time champ's signature sneaker line with Nike, only limited new shoes have been released, though, as Vlahos relays, that is set to change this year.

Initially issued in 2012, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will be issued in its original colorways, as well as this new "Triple White" iteration. For the first time in its history, the Kobe 8 will be released in sizing for the whole family -- for the "Triple White" colorway pattern. The sizings for the other colorways have yet to be announced, per Vlahos.

These are not the only Kobe shoes being released on the market this year. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro will be issued in a fresh white, black metallic gold, and bright emerald colorway this spring. Adidas, the first sportswear company Bryant signed on with as a pro, is also releasing a new purple colorway for an old Kobe classic, the Crazy 1 .

