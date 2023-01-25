ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy on Patrick Reed Snub: 'I Got A Subpoena on Christmas Eve'

By Gabrielle Herzig
McIlroy spoke about a recent driving-range interaction with Reed, where the mood was tense.

Rory McIlroy has responded to reports that Patrick Reed tossed a golf tee at him on the driving range at the Dubai Desert Classic, after being ignored by the World No. 1. In his pretournament press conference Wednesday, McIlroy defended himself for choosing not to interact with the LIV Golf member, citing a subpoena that he says Reed served him on Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday, Ten Golf first reported that Reed approached McIlroy on the practice range, only for the Irishman to disregard Reed’s attempt to say hello. Ten Golf stated that Reed tossed a tee at McIlroy in frustration.

Speaking from Emirates Golf Club, McIlroy said he “didn’t see” the tee that Reed threw in his direction after the interaction, but “didn’t feel the need to acknowledge” Reed. According to the world No. 1, Reed recently served McIlroy papers—and for that reason, he did not greet the American.

“I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel like—I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him,” McIlroy said.

“So I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have throw that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

When asked whether he ducked to avoid the tee, McIlroy responded: “I didn’t see it, no. My back was turned to him.”

A reporter then pointed to Reed’s recent subpoena of McIlroy, and asked whether that detail gave McIlroy pause when greeting the LIV golfer.

“I mean, exactly, right. Like that’s—I mean, I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. I mean I don’t see your—like you can’t pretend nothing’s happening, right? I think that’s the thing. Like why—we are living in reality here,” McIlroy said.

Reed’s legal actions as of late have been well documented, but it is unclear which papers McIlroy is referencing. Reed’s attorney, Larry Klayman, did not immediately respond to Sports Illustrated 's request for comment .

After McIlroy’s press conference, a video surfaced on Twitter that appears to show McIlroy and Reed's interaction.

McIlroy and Reed share the same driving range this week because LIV Golf and DP World Tour members are in the field in Dubai. The two tours currently await the results of an arbitration case, after three DP World Tour turned LIV members challenged the Tour’s decision to ban them from events. The waiting period has allowed LIV golfers who are still eligible members of the DP World Tour to continue competing.

