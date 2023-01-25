Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Related
3 Crazy Predictions for Astros in 2023
MLB Spring Training is just around the corner! There Inside the Astros brings you three crazy predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
5 best MLB free agents still available late in offseason
The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.
Former Astros Outfielder Garners Hall of Fame Votes
Carlos Beltran, a former outfielder for the Houston Astros, is in the running for Hall of Fame, but was unable to secure the votes necessary this round.
Gurriel Could Return to Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB’s only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves’ vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year...
New Astros GM Dana Brown Makes Interesting Comment About Analytics
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown had some interesting thoughts on the subject of analytics in Major League Baseball, Thursday afternoon, when he faced the media for the first time with his new franchise in an introductory press conference, after being hired as the club's new GM by owner Jim Crane.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Angels Manager Finishes as Runner-Up for Houston Astros GM Job
He won't be coming back to the AL West.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox still open to adding middle infielders after Adalberto Mondesi trade
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Thursday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox could add more infielders, pitchers?. The Red Sox have already obtained one...
bvmsports.com
Oops! All Astros: Cesar Salazar
Filed under: Houston Astros Minor League News MLB prospects & minor leagues Oops! All Astros: Cesar Salazar Cesar Salazar is yet another solid depth option behind the plate for the Astros. By Kevin Kraczkowski Jan 27, 2023, 4:46pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options…
Kennedy, Frazier among 5 to sign minors deals with Rangers
Ian Kennedy and Clint Frazier were among five players the Rangers signed Friday to minor league contracts that included invitations to major league spring training.
MLB Hot Stove: Houston Astros Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Houston Astros have had an interesting offseason, replacing their general manager with Dana Brown from the Atlanta Braves, signing free agent Jose Abreu, saying goodbye to Justin Verlander, and potentially saying farewell to Yuli Gurriel as well. Here's a look at all of the Astros' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline
I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
Comments / 0