Greene County district court, week ending Jan. 27
In Greene County district court Curtis Patrick Carr, 49, of Sioux City was sentenced Jan. 27 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft- second degree. The prison term was suspended. H was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. Carr also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief- fourth degree, amended from criminal mischief- third degree. He was sentenced to 71 days in jail, concurrent to sentences in Story, Polk and Dallas counties. The Greene County jail term was suspended. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Carr must pay restitution not to exceed $1,000 for his court appointed attorney’s fee and $287.38 court costs. A charge of burglary- third degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)
