In Greene County district court Curtis Patrick Carr, 49, of Sioux City was sentenced Jan. 27 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft- second degree. The prison term was suspended. H was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. Carr also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief- fourth degree, amended from criminal mischief- third degree. He was sentenced to 71 days in jail, concurrent to sentences in Story, Polk and Dallas counties. The Greene County jail term was suspended. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Carr must pay restitution not to exceed $1,000 for his court appointed attorney’s fee and $287.38 court costs. A charge of burglary- third degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO