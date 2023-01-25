Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 12 Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
The Missouri and Iowa State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet during the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Greene County district court, week ending Jan. 27
In Greene County district court Curtis Patrick Carr, 49, of Sioux City was sentenced Jan. 27 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft- second degree. The prison term was suspended. H was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. Carr also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief- fourth degree, amended from criminal mischief- third degree. He was sentenced to 71 days in jail, concurrent to sentences in Story, Polk and Dallas counties. The Greene County jail term was suspended. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Carr must pay restitution not to exceed $1,000 for his court appointed attorney’s fee and $287.38 court costs. A charge of burglary- third degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
KCCI.com
Heaviest snow shifting north, light snow continues this afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — The band of moderate to heavy snow from before sunrise continues to lift north with time this morning. Expect this band to remain persistent through the midday and early afternoon hours especially along the Highway 20 and Highway 18 corridors. As a trough of low pressure passes to our south, do anticipate more light to moderate snow to pivot back around into central and even southern portions of the state between noon and midnight. An additional 1-3" of snow is possible along the I-80 corridor including the Des Moines metro and points north to US-30. Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to isolated 6" are likely north of Highway 30 to Highway 18 in northern portions of the state.
iheart.com
Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
theperrynews.com
Dexter woman allegedly assaults Dexter man in the home
A Dexter woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dexter man in the home. Holly Ann Russell, 38, of 322 Barton St., Dexter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Barton Street in Dexter,...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
KCCI.com
DMPD monitors possibility of violent retaliation following shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — In the aftermath of Monday'sshooting at Starts Right Here, Des Moines police say they are monitoring social media and talking with informants. They are concerned about violent retaliation for the killings of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — police say they were both known gang members.
More demands, less resources create challenge for public school teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you meet Iowa State Education Association President, Mike Beranek, the first thing he will tell you, is that he is a 3rd grade teacher for the West Des Moines Public School System, who is on leave to serve as President of the ISEA. He’s been an educator for 30 years. […]
