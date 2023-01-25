Read full article on original website
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Youngstown Ursuline tacks win on Massillon
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Youngstown Ursuline broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-46 explosion on Massillon on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Massillon and Youngstown Ursuline squared off with December 23, 2021 at Massillon Washington High...
Needlepoint: Worthington Christian sews up Whitehall-Yearling in slim triumph
Worthington Christian poked just enough holes in Whitehall-Yearling's defense to garner a taut, 60-55 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Worthington Christian and Whitehall-Yearling squared off with February 12, 2021 at Worthington Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Kenton nips St. Marys in taut scare
Yes, Kenton looked relaxed while edging St. Marys, but no autographs please after its 44-42 victory at St. Marys on January 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Kenton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Lyndhurst Brush on top of Dover
Lyndhurst Brush survived Dover in a 38-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Dover took on New Philadelphia on January 21 at Dover High School. For a full recap, click here.
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing
St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
Centerburg mows down Delaware Christian
Centerburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-30 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. Recently on January 18, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Some kind of impressive: Malvern pounds Strasburg
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Malvern did exactly that with a 64-34 win against Strasburg on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Malvern drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.
Dover survives taut tilt with Parkersburg South
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dover passed in a 59-50 victory at Parkersburg South's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Dover and Parkersburg South played in a 69-48 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North
Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale
Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
Canton South designs winning blueprint against Orrville
Canton South charged Orrville and collected a 70-55 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on January 20, Canton South squared off with Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Thornville Sheridan cancels check from Warsaw River View
Thornville Sheridan trucked Warsaw River View on the road to a 65-49 victory on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View faced off on December 10, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School. For more, click here.
Uniontown Green's convoy passes Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Green had its hands full but finally brushed off Uniontown Lake 50-33 in Ohio boys basketball on January 27. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.
Westerville North barely beats Westerville South
Westerville North didn't flinch, finally repelling Westerville South 55-53 on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Westerville North jumped in front of Westerville South 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
North Canton Hoover rains down on Canton GlenOak
North Canton Hoover called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-41 defeat of Canton GlenOak during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak squared off with January 22, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Sugarcreek Garaway delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Strasburg
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sugarcreek Garaway wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-44 over Strasburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Strasburg took on...
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon outlasts Tiffin Calvert in topsy-turvy battle
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon collected a solid win over Tiffin Calvert in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School last season. For more, click here.
