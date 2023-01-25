ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic hosts the Indiana Pacers tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (18-29) hopes to start a winning streak at home tonight as the Indiana Pacers (24-25) come to town.

The Pacers snapped a seven-game losing streak last night in a 116-110 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Magic is fresh off of a big win at home Monday against the NBA-best Boston Celtics, where Jonathan Isaac played his first game in over two years. Isaac's return has the potential to revitalize the Magic and give the team a push towards the playoff picture.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, injuries are plaguing the Pacers as All-Star hopeful Tyrese Haliburton has missed the past seven games with a knee injury. The Pacers are 1-6 in those games and are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Pacers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Pacers vs. Magic Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

  • Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - knee)
  • Daniel Theis (OUT - knee)
  • Andrew Nembhard (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

Pacers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Indiana Pacers

  • PG T.J. McConnell
  • SG Chris Duarte
  • SF Buddy Hield
  • PF Aaron Nesmith
  • C Myles Turner

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

