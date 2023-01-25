Pacers vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic hosts the Indiana Pacers tonight. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (18-29) hopes to start a winning streak at home tonight as the Indiana Pacers (24-25) come to town.
The Pacers snapped a seven-game losing streak last night in a 116-110 win against the Chicago Bulls.
Meanwhile, the Magic is fresh off of a big win at home Monday against the NBA-best Boston Celtics, where Jonathan Isaac played his first game in over two years. Isaac's return has the potential to revitalize the Magic and give the team a push towards the playoff picture.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, injuries are plaguing the Pacers as All-Star hopeful Tyrese Haliburton has missed the past seven games with a knee injury. The Pacers are 1-6 in those games and are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Pacers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Pacers vs. Magic Injury Report
Indiana Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - knee)
- Daniel Theis (OUT - knee)
- Andrew Nembhard (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Orlando Magic
Pacers vs. Magic Projected Starters
Indiana Pacers
- PG T.J. McConnell
- SG Chris Duarte
- SF Buddy Hield
- PF Aaron Nesmith
- C Myles Turner
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
