Buffalo, NY

Bills 'No Energy, No Juice!' Milano's Brutal Playoff Take

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

After the playoff loss, Matt Milano is offering a blunt assessment of what went wrong in Bills vs. Bengals.

In a brutally frank - but weird - indictment of what went wrong in the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 home playoff loss to Cincinnati , Bills standout linebacker Matt Milano is narrowing it down to three issues.

“No real energy,” he said.

No “juice,” he said.

And “no momentum,” he said.

Milano, one of Buffalo's All-Pro-level standouts, isn't so much "calling out the team'' as he is offering, as best he can, a base explanation for what went wrong in the disappointing loss.

“Usually,'' he said, "we’ll get a stop [and the] offense will score. Or offense will score, defense will make a turnover, something to bring some change in momentum. But there was none of that this week.”

The "momentum'' issue is easy to explain. The Bengals jumped out to an early 14-0 lead ... and "momentum'' is tough to come by after that.

But the "juice'' and "energy'' issue is another thing for the Josh Allen-led former Super Bowl favorites. In the biggest game of the year, how can that be?

Maybe it's more accurate to actually evaluate the failings that fall more into the X-and-O category, and Milano - who had 10 tackles and a sack - gave that a try as well.

“We just didn’t execute tonight,” Milano said. “Tackling … no big plays, wasn’t getting after the quarterback and wasn’t making big plays down the field.”

Said coach Sean McDermott : “This is a good football team and you learn from things like this. You keep knocking on the door. That’s what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach. You work your tail off.”

Sure. But while doing all that, the Bills also need to make certain they are doing it with "energy'' and "juice.''

Buffalo, NY
