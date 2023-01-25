ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight End in Kiper’s Mock

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DanpN_0kQnTKpV00

The ESPN draft guru picked a familiar name for the Green Bay Packers with the 15th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Add ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper to the list of pundits who like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a Green Bay Packers uniform.

In Kiper’s mock that was published on Wednesday morning , the Packers filled a major hole on their roster with the All-American.

“The tight end class is really good this year, with Mayer atop my board,” Kiper wrote as part of his synopsis. “He is a complete player who put up 809 yards and 67 catches with nine touchdowns in 2022. He can stretch the middle of the field and run past linebackers on seam routes. The only downside is that he doesn't have super-long arms, but he's ahead of the game as a pass-catcher. Green Bay could also use younger talent in the front seven.”

The Packers had an excellent group of tight ends in 2022. While there wasn’t a three-down dominator, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara all performed their roles at a high level. However, the pass-catching Tonyan and the run-blocking Lewis are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents and Deguara is more of a fullback than a true tight end.

In 24 games during his final two seasons in South Bend, Mayer led all FBS tight ends with 138 receptions for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. Mayer was named an All-American following each of those seasons. Mayer set school records for a tight end with his 71 receptions for 840 yards in 2021 and his nine touchdown receptions in 2022. Among tight ends, he’s also the school’s career leader with 180 receptions.

Among tight ends with at least 35 targets this season, Mayer ranked first in deep catches (eight) and contested catches (17), second in first downs (44) and fifth in missed tackles (12), according to Pro Football Focus.

While Mayer won’t be the best tester at the Scouting Combine, his three-down ability is what sets him apart from the rest of the class.

“Mayer has good height and solid bulk for his frame,” reads part of his ESPN scouting report . “His best traits are his toughness and strength after the catch. He's a bulldozer with the ball in his hands, and he generates yards by breaking tackles and carrying defenders. He's not a speedster but does have elusiveness to frequently make defenders miss after the catch. As a route runner, he's quicker and smoother than he is fast.”

The NFC North teams used their first-round picks on defensive players.

100 Days of Mocks

Starting Jan. 17, when there were 100 days until the start of the NFL Draft, we started our mock-worthy goal of 100 mock drafts in 100 days. Here’s the 100-day-countdown series.

100 days: First-round quarterback?

99 days: Trading for outside linebacker

98 days: Stud tight end

97 days: This pick would break a long drought

96 days: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah goes back to Georgia

95 days: Two firsts if Rodgers is traded

94 days: College Football News mocks Mayer

93 days: Safety first for Bucky Brooks in NFL.com mock

Grading the Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the quarterbacks

Aaron Jones and the running backs

Christian Watson and the receivers

Robert Tonyan and the tight ends

David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and the offensive line

Kenny Clark and the defensive line

Preston Smith and outside linebackers

More Packers Offseason News

Malice, gratitude and a potential trade of Aaron Rodgers

Former MVP ranks the quarterbacks

One Packers player named to All-Rookie team

How many compensatory draft picks for Packers?

Ranking potential Aaron Rodgers trade destinations

‘Both sides’ acknowledge possibility of Rodgers trade

Packer Central’s 2022 season awards

Packers make big jump in special teams rankings

Aaron Rodgers brings the stupid out of people

Father Time sacks every quarterback; has he sacked Aaron Rodgers?

If Packers are committed to Rodgers, it’s time to trade Love

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions attacking defense in 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

We are still in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but here at DSN, and plenty of other outlets, we are already knee-deep in our talks about the 2023 NFL Draft. Of course, we are mostly focused on our Detroit Lions, especially when it comes to what they will decide to do in the opening round, where they have the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks. On Wednesday, NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and he has Detroit addressing the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend

It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
KANSAS CITY, MO
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy