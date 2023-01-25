ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards vs. Rockets Preview: Stephen Silas Is Not Too Cool For School

By Coty M. Davis
 3 days ago

Forty-eight hours after coach Stephen Silas lost his cool at shootaround, the Houston Rockets will try to win their second consecutive game Wednesday against the Wizards.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (11-36) will continue their three-game homestand Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards (21-26) inside the Toyota Center.

Due to the mental fortitude against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night, the Rockets ended a 13-game losing streak behind a career-high 42-point performance from Jalen Green .

Following the game, Green revealed that coach Stephen Silas got on the team for their lackadaisical effort during shootaround, which led to a renewed focus.

"When it comes to teaching and expectations are not met, I had to let them know," Silas said. "It was about the importance of preparation, focus and professionalism. It was about what it takes to build winning habits."

Silas has developed a reputation as a coach with plenty of patience working alongside the Rockets' young corps. He learned how to maintain his emotions by studying under Don Nelson as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors from 2006-2010.

Silas learned the importance of picking and choosing when to lose his temperament, so it won't become overbearing to the players.

"Finding that balance is something coaches have been dealing with for years," Silas said. "It has to be real — not something that is fabricated. Players know when it is contrived or not. You have to be yourself and coach the way you feel is necessary. Just Be yourself."

Rockets vs. Wizards Broadcast Information:

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio : 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

  • Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) OUT
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE

Washington Wizards Injury Report:

  • Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) OUT

Three things to watch:

Jabari Smith Jr. is likely back vs. the Wizards:

The Rockets have listed Jabari Smith Jr. as questionable for tonight's game due to a right ankle sprain. But the rookie prospect from Auburn University will likely make his return to the lineup against the Wizards.

Smith went through a three-on-three workout following practice on Tuesday. And according to Silas, if Smith is pain-free and healthy, "he is going to play."

Before going down with an ankle injury, Smith shot 54.0 percent from inside the arc over the past 27 games while averaging 12.4 points.

Consistency for Jalen Green:

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points in Monday's victory over the Timberwolves. The game marked the ninth time Green scored 30 or more points this season. But on several occasions, Green's production would decline the following night.

After he scored 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 18, Green recorded 10 points three nights later in a loss against the Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

Green is averaging 19.2 points on 40.2 percent shooting in games played after he scored 30 or more points.

Containing Kyle Kuzma :

Injuries have hampered Bradley Beal's and Kristaps Porzingis' production this season. But Kyle Kuzma has taken the lead as the Wizards' best scorer.

Kuzma is averaging a career-high 22.0 points through 46 games. And in 25 of his last 31 appearances, he has scored 20 or more points. Kuzma set a season-high in points (40) on Jan. 13 against the New York Knicks. And since his performance, Kuzma has averaged 27.6 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

He scored 30 points Tuesday night in a 127-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks .

