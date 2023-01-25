Read full article on original website
New Audit Reveals Districts Moved Funds And Raised Taxes
According to a recent audit, a dozen school districts in Pennsylvania were using a loophole to store cash in the reserve funds. Auditor General Tim DeFoor says that although the move is legal, school districts were moving unspent funds into other accounts while raising taxes without voter input. “During our...
Local Lawmaker Still Pursuing Impeachment Of Philly DA
A local state representative is continuing to pursue an impeachment trial against the Philadelphia district attorney. Republican State Rep. Tim Bonner, who represents Butler and Mercer Counties, filed an appeal this week to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court so they could move forward with a trial against Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner.
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
Comments / 0