Arizona Safety Kennedy Urlacher Is Excited By The Notre Dame Offer

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

After Irish offer, 2024 Arizona safety Kennedy Urlacher is excited for the rest of his recruiting process

On Monday, the Notre Dame coaches expanded its board at safety, extending an offer to Chandler (Ariz.) HS safety Kennedy Urlacher , who is one of the more underrated defenders out west. After meeting with the coaches and evaluating Urlacher, the fit made more and more sense.

That offer meant a lot to Urlacher and will be one he will remember forever.

"I was so excited when I got the offer,” Urlacher said. “I was shaking when Coach (Marcus) Freeman said I got an offer to the University of Notre Dame.”

Over the past few months, college interest for Urlacher has been increasing quickly. It is something that he is very appreciative of.

"My recruitment recently has been going very well,” he explained. "There are a lot of schools that are doing great in recruiting, and I am just really grateful for the interest.”

Urlacher has an incredibly valuable resource to help him navigate the recruiting process. His father is NFL Hall Of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher . It should be no surprise that Kennedy is a standout athlete coming from such great lineage.

The interest from Notre Dame is relatively new, but the staff has already made an impact on the younger Urlacher. You should expect a trip to South Bend in the future as well, on top of continuing to develop relationships with several top programs.

"I have never been on campus at Notre Dame, but I am planning on visiting in the future,” Urlacher said. "The next few months are going to be big for me. I want to commit during, or before my senior season so I really need to focus on who is the best fit.”

The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back has an expanding offer list. Some of the notable programs who have offered so far include the Irish, Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Arizona among others.

The Arizona standout is a part of a very impressive Chandler squad. As a junior, he helped lead the team to a 9-3 overall record. Urlacher finished the year with 34 total tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and two pass breakups. He also blocked a field goal and returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown.

