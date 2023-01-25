ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEXT Weather: Record heat possible before cold front moves in

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI - A warmer Wednesday ahead as highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon.

Record heat will be possible in Miami-Dade. The CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 84 degrees in Miami. The current record is 84 degrees set back in 1990.

Thursday a cold front will move in and bring us some showers, afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Thursday night into Friday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.

Friday during the day will be cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s. Saturday morning we'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s, and afternoon highs will rise to the upper 70s.

The rain chance is low on Saturday but on Sunday the rain chance will increase a bit. There might be spotty showers Sunday and highs will be milder with highs around 80 degrees. It will be slightly warmer early next week with highs in the low 80s.

