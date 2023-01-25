ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday, but there were no reports of damage.

The 4.2-magnitude quake struck at 2:03 a.m. and was centered beneath the ocean 10.6 miles (17 kilometers) south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS citizen reporting website showed it was felt widely in the region.

The quake, however, was too small to trigger alerts to cellphones from the ShakeAlert system, the USGS said.

There was no tsunami threat, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (seven, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $650,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Pick 3. 5-6-0 (five, six, zero) Pick 4. 9-5-5-4 (nine, five, five, four) Pick 5. 6-1-5-5-7 (six, one, five, five,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 18 points, UNLV beats Nevada 68-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 18 points in UNLV’s 68-62 victory over Nevada on Saturday night. Harkless added nine rebounds and five assists for the Rebels (14-7, 3-6 Mountain West Conference). Justin Webster scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance). Shane Nowell recorded eight points and shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jarod Lucas finished with 15 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (16-6, 6-3). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points, six assists and two steals for Nevada. Darrion Williams also had 13 points. Webster put up 12 points in the first half for UNLV, who led 35-33 at the break. UNLV outscored Nevada by four points in the second half. Harkless led the way with 10 second-half points.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end. “You saw this morning that we’re out of the playoffs, right? Not fun to see. A good win tonight and a good two points,” Fleury said. “At least now we’ve got seven days to see ourselves in the playoffs. Then when we get back, get back to business.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 07-09-10-11-15-24-27-28-34-44-45-48-51-52-54-56-58-66-69-70, BE: 9. (seven, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy; BE: nine)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
629K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy