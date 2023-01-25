ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James' Smart Response To Rob Pelinka Promising That The Lakers Are Still Not Done Making Trades

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 3 days ago

LeBron James gives a smart answer to being asked his thoughts on Rob Pelinka's recent promise.

One thing the entire fanbase of the Los Angeles Lakers has urged the organization to do throughout the 2022-23 NBA season is to make some valuable trades and improve the roster. However, the Lakers' front office had been ignoring the request and waiting for the current team to start winning games consistently.

Now, weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. The Purple and Gold decided to trade for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards . Hachimura's arrival to the Lakers will certainly help the team for the remainder of the season.

But that's not it, general manager Rob Pelinka recently revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are still not done making trades this season .

LeBron James' Reaction To Rob Pelinka's Promises To Make More Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers in their most recent game in the NBA. With the Lakers losing another important game, despite LeBron James ' amazing performance, it was a disappointing day for Lakers fans.

During the postgame conference, James was asked about his thoughts on Rob Pelinka's promise of continuing to make more trades this season. James certainly gave a smart response to the reporter.

(Starts at 3:17)

"How does it sit with you? He said it to you guys. He was talking to you, he wasn't talking to us. Rob's gonna do his job, that's his job. My job is to be on the floor and make sure my guys in the locker room are ready to go."

James has given a similar answer several times throughout the season. The King has always pointed out that his job is to lead the players on the roster, not to make trades. Either way, James' response definitely feels like he trusts Rob Pelinka to do his job and all he wants to focus on right now is winning games.

